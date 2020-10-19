Voters will have to decide between a veteran Republican and a Democrat with local governing experience and an independent for the 37th Assembly District that covers northeastern Dane County and parts of Dodge and Jefferson counties.
John Jagler (I)
Party: Republican
Age: 50
Address: 601 Clyman St., Watertown
Family: Married with three children
Job: Realtor; owner of family-run natural dog treat business; and owner of communications consulting company
Prior elected office: State Assembly since 2013
Other public service: None
Education: Trans-American School of Broadcasting, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Email or website: www.votejagler.com; jaglerforassembly@gmail.com
1. Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
I have had the honor of serving the people of the 37th Assembly District for the last eight years. My office has helped thousands of constituents. In these uncertain times, we need proven leaders who know how to navigate state government to best serve constituents. I have a proven record of helping Wisconsin be a better place to work, live and raise a family.
2. What is the most important issue facing the State of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
How the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic will be the most important issue facing the legislature this upcoming session. Fortunately, thanks to responsible budgeting the last 10 years, Wisconsin is in good shape to quickly bounce back. Still, the upcoming budget process is going to require, more than ever before, legislators that have fiscal discipline and leadership.
3. How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
The Wisconsin State Constitution not only gives the state legislature the power of redistricting, it orders the legislature to do so every 10 years. Therefore, the maps should be drawn by the legislature, with the bills going through the legislative process and then sent to the governor for approval. Some have advocated for a panel made up of people void of political learnings. No such person exists. Even if they did, these appointees would be selected by politicians.
Abigail Lowery
Party: Democratic
Age: 38
Address: 609 Greenfield Drive, DeForest
Family: Married with two children
Job: Stay-at-home parent, DeForest village trustee
Other public service: Special-education teacher, Madison Metropolitan School District, 2010-2015; Chairman of DeForest Housing Authority Board since 2017; member of DaneCom Governing Board since 2019; member of DeForest Library Board since 2017; meal delivery driver, DeForest Area Community and Senior Center since 2016; Be a Friend volunteer, Community Work Services since 2003
Education: Bachelor’s degrees in women’s studies and special education, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Email or website: www.loweryforwi.com/
1. Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
People in this district have told me they want a representative who will listen, respond to them, and fight for our most vulnerable citizens: our children, seniors, and people with disabilities. I have a history of doing that as a village trustee, Housing Authority Board chair, and special education teacher.
2. What is the most important issue facing the State of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
COVID-19. Almost every part of our state and economy is affected by COVID-19. People are dying, small businesses are suffering, and many of our children cannot safely attend school in person. I support requiring masks in indoor public spaces, small business assistance, and funding for schools’ necessary safety adaptations.
3. How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
District maps should be drawn in a nonpartisan manner. Currently, whichever political party is in power in the state legislature draws the district maps to benefit their party and their party’s incumbents. They choose their voters. Fair maps would result in fewer “safe” seats, more competitive elections, and increased accountability.
Stephen Ratzlaff
Party: Independent
Age: 49
Address: 341 Country Clover Drive, DeForest
Family: Married, two children
Job: Furniture sales professional, Steinhafels Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer, Deer Grove EMS 1998-2017
Education: Monona Grove/Rhinelander High School; EMT certification, AEMT certification, Madison College
Email or website: None (Contact: 608-469-9063)
1. Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
I’m an Independent candidate. I’m not part of the current political gridlock. As recent events have and continue to show, the partisan gridlock has reached a critical impasse. Both sides have dug their heels in and refuse to compromise. As an independent, I will work with Republicans and Democrats to pass effective legislation on behalf of the residents of the 37th assembly district.
2. What is the most important issue facing the State of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
The most important issue facing the district and the entire state for that matter is the expected budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The current rainy day fund is in good shape as a result of smart
budgeting priorities — one thing the current legislature can take credit for. As far as legislation that needs to be introduced, it would be re-indexing the gasoline tax to the consumer price index. One thing you can count on from the Republicans in the state Legislature to the Madison City Council: They refuse to adequately fund/maintain our infrastructure.
3. How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
The gerrymandering in our legislative districts is beyond ridiculous. Our current representative, “Gerrymander John,” refuses to even acknowledge the problem exists. I fully support AB 303 based on the Iowa redistricting process. Our current Assembly District map resembles a piece from the game Tetris. Neither Democrats or Republicans should be drawing their maps, especially behind closed doors in secrecy.
