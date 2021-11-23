The Watertown Parade Committee has announced its Jack and Jill Frost for the Christmas Parade Holiday of Lights set to roll down Main Street Saturday.
The children will be part of the parade that kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
Eight-year-old Chase Carpenter has been named Jack Frost and Ansley McCrory has been selected as Jill Frost.
Carpenter wrote on his form, “I love the Christmas parade. I have always wanted to be in the parade waving at people so they smile. My dad would be so happy if I was in the parade.”
Carpenter is the son of Kara White and Robert Carpenter.
McCrory wrote, “Hello, my name is Ansley McCrory, and I think it would be really cool to be in a parade. As Jill Frost, I go to Lincoln Elementary School. And enjoy exploring new things. Other than Halloween, Christmas is my favorite holiday. I’m kind, and love to have fun.”
McCrory is the daughter of Jennifer and Zachary McCrory.
The Jack Frost court members include Mitchell Talags and Royal McCrory and Jill Frost court members include Aris Rose Johnson and Jadin Winkelman.
The parade will start atMain and Water streets, proceed on Main Street to College Avenue, turn on College Avenue to Western Avenue and proceed on Western Avenue, concluding in the area of Second Street.
The parade will feature bands, floats, and of course, Santa Claus.
