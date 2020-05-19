JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Fair is a 168-year tradition founded on Jefferson County citizens of all ages displaying their talents and cultures at the annual fair, according to Amy Listle, director of the fair.
“In a time of uncertainty, one thing for certain is the fair will continue that tradition,” Listle said. “Junior, open and senior departments will have the opportunity for their animal and non-animal exhibits to be judged.”
The Jefferson County Fair will announce in the coming weeks changes to the judging schedule and judging procedures, as all departments will have modifications to ensure the health and safety of all involved.
Divisions and classes available can be found on the Jefferson County Fair website at jcfairpark.com. The enrollment period will be in June and the exhibits will be judged July 8-12. Paper copies of the Fair Premium Book will not be available this year in the fair office. If a household does not have access to internet they should call the fair office and staff will assist them in getting the information needed to participate.
“Our junior, open and senior class exhibitors have been working hard, some since last years fair. We want to ensure them that their projects will have the opportunity to be judged and displayed this year,” said Listle. “We are still monitoring the COVID-19 situation and working through planning for judging and the other areas of the fair. We will provide more announcements about the status of the fair in the coming weeks.”
