Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:12 a.m. to the W5000 block of Highway T for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:17 a.m. to the W4900 block of Thrush Road for a male who was treated, but transported by another agency.

— Tuesday at 9:48 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 10:55 a.m. to the 100 block of Loeb Lane for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:02 a.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 1:44 p.m. to the 700 block of Oakwood Lane for a female who was neither treated, nor transported.

— Tuesday at 3:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of Stone Ridge Drive for a service call.

— Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Recommended for you

Load comments