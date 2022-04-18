JEFFERSON — This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is honoring its emergency telecommunicators and dispatchers, as are law enforcement agencies across the nation.
“I can’t thank these dedicated men and women enough for all they do,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath. “Not one ambulance, fire truck or police cruiser respond to your incident without going through dispatch.”
Milbrath called the telecommunicators the “silent heroes” in emergency response.
“They get the information and relay it for whatever emergency responders are being sent to,” he said. “They provide updates, beneficial to those on the scene. These behind the scenes heroes have saved lives by assisting others to do CPR over the phone, delivering babies, or by calmly talking to an individual contemplating suicide.”
Milbrath said that, as county sheriff, he is proud of the men and women who dispatch the county’s first responders.
“This job is stressful and they are often the forgotten cog in an emergency call,” he said. “Please join me in wishing them well and giving them a big ‘thank you’ for all they do to keep us safe, not only this week, but throughout the year. If you know an emergency dispatcher, thank them for all they do. They truly are the unsung heroes.”
