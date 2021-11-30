Watertown police endured a busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend recording three drunken driving arrests with one of them being a sixth OWI offense.
During one of the three OWI arrests at 6:32 a.m. Sunday, Watertown police officers responded to a suspicious activity call in the 100 block of East Spaulding Street. There, officers met with two men sitting in a car, according to a release from the Watertown Police Department.
Officers identified the men as a 29-year-old Beaver Dam man and a 39-year-old Lowell man. The men told officers they were traveling between friends’ homes and had car trouble.
While speaking with the men, officers noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view, police said.
The 39-year-old man, who had been driving the car, admitted to police he had smoked marijuana, injected methamphetamine and had alcohol, the release said.
While completing the OWI-related investigation with the Lowell man, the younger man was arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer after failing to follow officer commands and began to fight with the officers on the scene.
The 39-year-old man was arrested for operating while impaired with a restricted controlled substance. He also had five prior OWI convictions.
An additional investigation led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in the car, police said
The 39-year-old man was taken to Dodge County Jail. Police are seeking a sixth OWI charge and other drug charges, the release said.
Police are seeking charges of obstructing/resisting an officer and drugs against the Beaver Dam man.
Anyone with information on this incident or other crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” with the incident to Tip411 (847411).
