JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 antigen test kits to community members.

Antigen tests are often referred to as ‘home tests’ or ‘rapid tests’, and provide reasonably reliable and quick results under certain conditions.

Antigen tests are particularly useful if one is:

• Symptomatic with illness consistent with COVID-19 — test immediately

• Exposed to COVID-19, day 5 after exposure is best and retest in 1-2 days if negative

• Spending time with someone who is immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness

• Gathering in a group setting or traveling together

Read the complete manufacturer’s instructions for use before using the test.

To use an at-home test, one will need to collect a nasal specimen and then test that specimen. If the manufacturer’s instructions are not followed, the test result may be incorrect. One is to wash hands before and after collecting a nasal specimen for a test.

Videos of manufacturer instructions for your specific self-tests are available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/self-testing-videos.html

Find more information about self-testing and what to do if a test result is positive, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/self-testing.html

One can also order free antigen test kits from the federal government using the link https://www.covid.gov/tests.

COVID-19 antigen test kits can be picked up from Jefferson County Health Department on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Test kits will be available while supplies last with a limit of three boxes per household; each box contains two antigen tests. Contact the health department via email with any questions, or if a test result is positive so that the department can provide appropriate resources.

JCHD will be administering vaccines and tests for COVID-19 at the health department Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the health department at 920-674-7275. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211. One can also call 844-684-1064, 800-232-0233, or contact JCHD via email or phone.

