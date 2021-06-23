The Watertown Parade Committee announce Monday evening that they have chosen community activist Marie Friel Miller as this year’s parade marshal.
Being involved in the community has been a way of life for Miller. She has a long, impressive list of volunteer service, spanning many years. Her volunteer activities include Garden volunteer which included beautifying Western Avenue and the Octagon House gardens, Watertown Arts Council board member, Watertown High School mentor, and Watertown Salvation Army Red Kettle Coordinator.
Miller was presented with the Human Rights Award from Church Women United for all her hard work setting up Salvation Army donation kettles, organizing volunteers to run them and collecting donations. She was selected as the 2012 recipient of the Alfred and Helen Krahn Citizenship Award. In 2017 she was recognized by Partnership Bank as an ‘Ordinary People, Extraordinary Citizens” honor recipient.
Miller was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a graduate of the University of Tulsa. She has been living in Watertown with her husband Richard since 1972 right across from the Octagon House. She has a son, Lewis, and a granddaughter, Vivian.
In a statement upon being selected as the parade marshal, Miller said:
“From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American Independence with festivities ranging from fireworks, family & friends’ gatherings, barbecues, and parades. July 4th is a time to show our patriotic pride. The real reason we celebrate July 4th is that America became independent from Britain. This is America’s birthday!
“As we wish people a happy July 4th, let us remember and think about the sacrifices of our country’s founders and how our current military armed forces continue to keep our independence. It has been a long journey to the America we know today.
“I am honored to be named the Watertown July 4th, 2021, honorary parade marshal,” she said. “Thank you for this privilege.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.