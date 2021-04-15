JEFFERSON — Rising to the top of their high school class meant a lot of hard work and many sacrifices for Jefferson High School’s Class of 2021 Valedictorian Eden Dempsey and Salutatorian Valorie Schamens.
The two scholars’ top academic rank meant many late nights of studying, and dropping some things they wanted to do in favor of things they had to do.
Still, the two seniors tried to get the most out of their high school years through involvement in sports and extracurriculars, not just academics.
Both scholars rose up through the Jefferson public schools. Dempsey, the daughter of Neil and Hannah Dempsey, attended East Elementary School as a child, while Schamens, the daughter of Thomas and Vicki Schamens, attended West.
Both have been active throughout their lives in school and community activities.
Dempsey has been playing competitive softball since she was 13, as well as playing on the school team.
Her extracurricular involvement has also included service on the student council, membership in National Honor Society and J-Club, competing with the school tennis team and playing in band as a freshman.
Schamens focused her interest on the performing arts. She has been performing in live theater since she was 8 and has placed in the top five in the state in forensics in her category, solo serious acting.
In addition, Schamens has sung with the choirs, earned a place in the Tri-M Music Honor Society and National Honor Society, competed in solo and ensemble, and taken part in the school’s psychology club and its Dollars for Collars club aiding the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
In the community, Dempsey said she has worked in restaurants since she was 14 and learned a lot about customer service through her job at Towne Inn.
This year, she said she started volunteering at Ruby’s Pantry, doing distribution and clean-up.
Schamens spent many years in Girl Scouts and has also been an active 4-H member. As a junior, she began volunteering with the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Both top students named science as their favorite subject, and Dempsey said math came in at a close second.
Asked to name a teacher or teachers who had been a real influence, Dempsey said she had the privilege of entering Advanced Placement Physics as a sophomore because she had earned the requisite math credits, and she said teacher Cory Militzer made the subject engaging and accessible to all.
Schamens named two teachers as standouts — chemistry teacher Alesa Wontor and Latin/Space Science/Social Studies teacher Cory Klecker.
Wontor made what could have been a difficult class fun, Schamens said, noting that the chemistry teacher also really took care to balance students’ workload so it wasn’t overwhelming.
As to Klecker, Schamens credited him as being a Renaissance man who was incredibly empathetic and approachable and who leavened his classes with humor.
Similarly to Dempsey with AP Physics, Schamens was able to enter Latin II early — as a freshman — after doing well in an independent course in introductory Latin as an eighth grade student.
Asked to name the high school experience(s) that would stick with them the most, Dempsey said being part of homecoming preparations as an underclassman really made her feel like she was part of something special.
Similarly, she really enjoyed helping to plan and execute the school’s huge Christmas Neighbors food drive pre-pandemic, through which students could make a real impact on the local community.
Schamens said she, too, got a lot out of Christmas Neighbors, but some of her most meaningful memories come from her participation in drama.
Schamens was part of the high school’s one-act productions that went to state two years in a row. She was looking forward to going again this year — but the pandemic put an end to that.
She said the atmosphere at state was electric and it was incredibly fun seeing all of the spectacular productions put together by other schools, as well as seeing Jefferson’s own productions to fruition.
“After working so hard together on a production, you become like a second family,” Schamens said. “It was really rewarding to be part of that.”
Schamens had the lead in the 2019 all-state honored one-act, “Dark Road,” in which she played an unapologetic Nazi prison guard up for trial.
She had been gearing up for a supporting lead in the spring 2020 musical as Morticia in “The Addams Family,” and it was devastating for the whole cast when that show had to be scrapped due to the pandemic.
Addressing their unenviable role as part of the second Jefferson High School class to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic, the two scholars said they know they have missed out on a lot, but they feel even worse for the Class of 2020, for whom the sudden closure of school buildings put the skids on almost every end-of-year celebration they’d been anticipating to close out their public school experience.
“I felt horrible for last year’s seniors, and now all of a sudden I’m in their shoes,” Dempsey said. “I’m glad to be back in-person, but obviously so much has changed. None of us will really get the sense of closure we were looking for.”
Dempsey said that she wished she had taken advantage of certain activities earlier in her high school career, before those opportunities vanished for who knows how long.
Schamens said she, too, is really thankful to be back attending school in person, after spending the whole first semester of her senior year as an online student.
She persevered, but it took so much more effort than simply being in class, listening to the teacher and doing the assigned work. Frequent technological glitches could make the easiest tasks arduous, as when a teacher inadvertently muted themselves during a lecture or when an almost completed piece of homework vanished before it could be turned in.
“Coming back in person has given me a new appreciation for the social aspects of high school,” Schamens said. “I really appreciate being able to be here with the teachers and the other students.”
The pandemic had some positive lessons, however, the students said, in terms of perseverance and resilience, and the importance of advocating for oneself.
As the school’s top-ranked students in terms of academics, Dempsey and Schamens are slated to speak at Jefferson’s outdoor graduation ceremony June 4.
In the fall, then, they’ll both be headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Dempsey plans to major in civil engineering with a goal of working on big civic structures like bridges.
Schamens plans to enter the medical field, but as a researcher rather than on the clinical side. She said she is interested in researching tissue engineering or regenerative medicine.
“The pandemic really narrowed my focus,” Schamens said. “I’ve always been interested in the medical field, but seeing the impact biomedical engineers made with the (COVID-19) vaccine in the last year has really inspired me.”
Asked what advice they’d give younger students just entering Jefferson High School, the two scholars said that while grades and studying are important, the crucial factor about getting the most out of high school is to take advantage of all of the opportunities it offers.
“There are times when, looking back, I wish I would have tried some different things,” Dempsey said.
“Try something new,” Schamens said. “This is the time. There will be plenty of time to narrow things down after you graduate (or) are in college.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.