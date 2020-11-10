The late Craig Busshardt did not consider himself a hero.
But he agreed to being honored for his military accomplishments by Rainbow Hospice Care social workers during his last birthday celebration.
For the party, Craig’s niece made an aircraft carrier out of cupcakes like the one Craig was stationed on during his service, along with cookies in the shape of airplanes. She also had cupcakes with little yellow anchors and the number of his ship in the icing.
Over 70 family members attended the party where Craig’s youngest brother, Charlie, presented him with two different veteran pins, one for being an honored veteran and another for being a Vietnam veteran. He also was presented a certificate and a quilt made by Rainbow Hospice volunteers and an angel pin for his wife, Pat.
Recalling his life just weeks before his passing in September, the 1969 Watertown High School graduate did accomplish a lot in his life, which included service in the U.S. military.
“I did a lot of things, but I would not have done it any other way,” Busshardt said many months ago. “I am glad I served.”
Busshardt died of cancer Sept. 27.
Busshardt praised the military for his life experiences and for educating him for employment after his call to duty.
Like many young boys in the 1960’s, Busshardt who was born and raised in Watertown, joined the military instead of being drafted. By volunteering, he could select which branch of the military he wanted to serve in. Eight of his high school classmates also entered, half in the Marines and half in the Navy.
Busshardt and one of his older brothers entered the military at the same time and both selected the Marine. “All my ma’s brothers were in the Navy,” he added.
During that summer he attended boot camp in Florida. Following basic training, he took tests to determine which field he should pursue. “They came up with aviation, and I agreed.”
Busshardt spent a year in electrician school in Jacksonville, Florida. “After that I got orders where to do. I flew over to the Phillipines on the USS Shangri La and brought it back to the states and was assigned to the USS Coral Sea. “After that, I went back and forth between the states and Nam.”
His responsibilities were to work on the electrical components of the 75 to 100 planes that flew and landed on the naval carrier. He was the last one under an aircraft before it took off. About four or five planes took off from the ship four or five times a day, he said.
“We had a couple of crashes,” Busshardt said. “We had one come down on the back of the ship and it broke the plane in half.”
Busshardt recalled meeting up with a fellow classmate from Watertown on one of his first days on shore. “I was waiting in line to get off the ship and I heard my name,” Busshardt said. “Dave Boeder of Watertown was calling me. It was freaky to have someone call your name in the middle of the world.”
“After you get older and look back and see when you are 18 and the responsibilities we had. If we had one loose wire or faulty wire, it could have been a life,” he said. “That is a lot of responsibility.”
He marveled at the places he traveled while spending four years in the service. He went to Hawaii, East and West Phillipines, Hong Kong, Japan and flew to Alaska coming home.
At that time, the only communications he had with family and friends back home was a pen and pencil or an occasional phone call. He recalled calling his brother to his him happy birthday, but it upset his parents because it was in the middle of the night in Watertown.
Busshardt came out of the service with the rank of aviation electrician third class.
“I came out with electrical experience and did maintenance at factories,” he said. He worked at WisPak, Friskies in Jefferson and at a temporary job at Schmuchers in Ripon. He also had a vending business.
The best part was making friends with the men he served with on the ship. “I made fun no matter where I went,” he said. “On the ship, you meet so many people. Different races and cultures. On the ship, you are not alone.” There were more than 3,500 men assigned to a ship.
Busshardt said many people are afraid of entering the military, afraid to leave family and friends. But he encourages the younger generation, including his granddaughter, to talk to a recruiter. “Go in and get an education and let them pay for it,” he said.
“I am glad I served. I did a lot of things I would not have otherwise done.”
Busshardt was honored for his military service with several ribbons and awards. He was a life member of the Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars.
