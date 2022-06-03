JUNEAU — As people reflect on the senseless murders that took place in Texas last week, I would like to take a moment to offer condolences to the many families who have lost loved ones in such a senseless tragedy.
What happened is still under investigation and the motives of the suspect are obviously still not known. There are many things that we can second-guess, but that is the job of the authorities that are at work in Texas. Once those come out, we certainly must assess the situation after the fact and take steps to minimize the chances of another attack happening at another school. I can assure you that law enforcement reassesses after every major tragedy to come up with best practices for the future. Until that time, political statements and theatrics do nothing for the victims and their families and are just that, political theatrics.
After the tragedy that occurred in Texas, I met with my staff and brainstormed additional proactive measures we can take to keep our schools secure. This is part of a culture of continual improvement that we have at the sheriff’s office. Of course, I will need to meet with our area school administrators to discuss feasibility before I can begin to discuss them publicly. In the meantime, I can assure you that while hope it is never needed, your Dodge County law enforcement agencies are all well trained on how to respond should one of these situations occur locally. We have procedures in place countywide that put law enforcement officers in action to save lives as quickly as possible. These procedures have been taught and trained to our staff for the vast majority of my career, and I am confident that our staff is ready.
To minimize risk to students while also providing peace of mind to students, parents, and teachers, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has increased visibility at schools in Dodge County through the rest of the school year, especially if those schools are not protected by a full-time police agency. Our goal of extra visibility is to provide a presence in hopes of deterring criminal behavior from occurring. Last week after we asked our staff to spend additional time at the schools, Deputy Justin Kontny had an opportunity to stop in at HONOR School District in Neosho and spend time with some of the students in the school. It was an opportunity for Kontny to build relationships with students and school staff while providing the presence needed. Thank you Deputy Kontny for your dedicated service.
As the school year ends, there will still be school activities, summer school, and other events that take place at our schools and in our community. While it is hard to think this way all the time, we must never let our guard down. If you are in charge of the security of an event or building, take it seriously and ensure that all measures are taken to prevent a hostile attack from happening. If you see someone suspicious around a school, call law enforcement so we can investigate immediately. Take threats seriously and report them to law enforcement or someone in charge, and do not wait to do so. Educate yourself and your children on what to do if something does happen regardless of where they are. Yes, these tragedies have happened at schools, but they also have happened at churches, shopping centers, and places of business. If you ever need a resource to go to for education, I will point you to the FBI as they have excellent videos for you to watch and learn from: https://www.fbi.gov/video-repository/run-hide-fight-092120.mp4/view.
Feel free to reach out to any of us here at the sheriff’s office if you have questions or concerns related to the safety of your children and our community. We are always willing to listen, learn and respond as appropriate as we work with our citizens to ensure Dodge County is a safe and enjoyable place to live, work, and visit.
