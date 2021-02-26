Melting snow, ice could lead to ice dams and damage to homes

Warmer temperatures coupled with melting snow bring a host of problems for homeowners including ice dams.
“This has been the perfect year for homes to have ice dams,” said John Boettcher of Pioneer Roofing in Johnson Creek. “Last year, we didn’t see as many, but this year with all of the snow we received followed by the freezing temperatures it just became the right recipe for ice dams.”
Boettcher said he has been taking some phone calls from homeowners concerned about possible ice dams.
“It has been the prime winter for them (ice dams),” he said. “Mother Nature dumped a lot snow on us. Add the freezing temperatures followed by a quick warm up, and ice dams will likely happen.”
High heat indoors only makes it worse.
“Ice dams begin when snow melts on an upper part of a roof, then flows down to the colder eave overhang, where it refreezes. As the ice builds, it forms a blockage that prevents additional snowmelt from flowing off the roof,” said Kevin Sterwald of Kevin Sterwald Roofing in Watertown. “The ice now begins to back up under the shingles, where it melts again, soaking the roof sheathing and leaking into the attic.”
Preventing ice dams is a matter of simple thermal physics. If the air in the attic or against the bottom of the roof deck remains cold, it can never melt the snow lying on top of the roof, eliminating the water necessary for ice dams. Preventing ice dams can be done through a combination of:
• Ventilation under the roof deck, which keeps colder outside air circulating through the attic and prevents it from warming above the freezing point so it can melt snow on the roof.
• Insulation in the ceiling below the attic, which will prevent warm air from rising up into the attic space to melt snow on the roof.
• Blocking any heat sources that may be contributing to high temperatures in the attic.
“The benefit of a comprehensive insulation effort is that it not only helps prevent ice dams, but it also reduces energy costs,” Sterwald said. “But be aware that insulation alone rarely is enough to prevent all ice dams. It needs to be done in conjunction with improved ventilation. Insulation and ventilation are both equally important.”
He said improving ventilation and reducing heat sources against the inside roof surface are the best ways to prevent ice dams, but if these methods are not practical, then it is possible to install an electric heat cable along the edge of the roofline and gutters.
Sterwald said the heat cables found at local hardware stores are generally good to use, but said they likely will fail in a year’s time.
“It costs between $400 and $500 just for the 100-foot cable I use, but it works very well and has the size to it to work very well,” he said. “The heat cable will prevent the melting water from cooling enough to freeze when it reaches the eaves.”
Instead of freezing, the melting water flows harmlessly to the ground, he said.
Boettcher said if a homeowner believes they may have an ice dam, but it’s not leaking into his or her house — leave it alone.
“Trying to remove the ice can do a lot of damage to your roof,” he said. “Don’t go climbing on the roof with a hammer and try to knock the ice off. You will do more damage to the roof than good.”
Boettcher and Sterwald both agreed on purchasing a roof rake to alleviate the amount of snow on one’s roof.
“But don’t climb on a ladder to use it,” Boettcher said. “Stay on the ground and simply try to get the excess snow off the roof, but be safe. I only recommend homeowners do that on lower-pitched roofs with maybe one story.”
He said residents can also throw calcium chloride on their roofs to begin melting the ice.
Sterwald agreed.
“It’s quick, easy and safe,” he said. “It’s the same stuff we use on our sidewalks. It leaves no residue and Mother Nature rinses it off. It’s the simplest thing a homeowner can do.”
When in doubt, hire someone to come out and take care of the job. They’re the pros.
