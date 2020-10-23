JUNEAU — Dodge County has grounds for growing confidence, according to a progress report the Thrive Economic Development group presented to county supervisors Tuesday.
“While COVID-19 continues to affect our businesses, we are reporting our busiest year of activity since we began providing to services to Jefferson County four years ago,” said Victoria Pratt, Thrive Economic Development president.
ThirveED is a contacted agency that has been providing economic development services for three years to Dodge County.
Pratt introduced a new member of her group Thursday. She said Deb Reinhold, who has been hired full-time, will dedicate approximately 75% of her time to promoting Dodge County.
“Our focus areas have been business development, which is working to retain and grow our primary business sector and attract new ones, workforce development, which is to insure we have a long-term supply of workers to supply our primary industries, and, of course, branding, marketing and communications, which is to make sure sure that we’re telling the story, that we’re getting the word out, that we’re providing business opportunities to Dodge and Jefferson counties,” Pratt said.
Pratt said services have been provided to most Dodge County municipalities, and that Back to Business COVID-19 assistance program has also been provided, too. She added the largest recipients of those services are nearly 23 businesses in Watertown and more than 30 in Beaver Dam. Pratt said she couldn’t provide details of a project soon to be finalized, which is reportedly good news for Dodge County.
She said most of these businesses are in the service sector, followed by retail stores, then bars and restaurants. She said a total of 70% of these investment opportunities were manufacturing-related, including 18 just in food and beverage processing.
“Notably, 85% of the investment opportunities we saw this past year came to us directly from the customer,” she said. “This is a testament to our outreach efforts.”
She said ThriveED’s website, launched in October 2018, continues to be a significant asset to attract new business investments and provide resources for existing business. Pratt also highlighted ThriveED online page views for her two-county service are at 18,467, an increase of more than 74% from last year.
“Throughout the pandemic, few have provided accurate information to businesses need to navigate the ever-changing waters. We stay on top of things to get things done,” she said. “A vast majority of leads are coming from the customers. I tell myself, ‘If I can find the workers I want — I can find the space customers need.’”
Pratt said ThriveED is connected with support efforts to bring smart solutions to workforce challenges, such as dealing with the lack of childcare across Jefferson and Dodge counties, which keeps some employees from the workforce.
“We also need more flexible part-time employment options, create increased opportunities for teenagers to work, increase employment options for people with disabilities, increase exposure to career options within a 25-mile radius of a current location for K-12 grade students, and, support efforts to attract new residents to the two-county area,” Pratt said.
