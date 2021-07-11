The Watertown Municipal Band, under the direction of DeWayne Roberson and Tom Heninger, has made its return to “Concerts in the Park” and will perform its second concert this Tuesday at the Riverside Park band shell in Watertown.
All the summer concerts will begin at 7:00 p.m. and last approximately one hour. Most of the concerts (except for the first one) will be held on Tuesday nights. This is a change from past years. In the event of rain on concert nights, the postponed concert may move to Thursday night for that week only.
The remaining concert schedule is :
Tuesdays, July 13 and 27.
The concert on July 27 will be performed together with the Hartland Community Band.
In addition, the Watertown band will travel to Hartland for a concert on July 29.
July 13 concert order:
“America, the Beautiful” by Samuel Augustus Ward/Carmen Dragon, “The Star-Spangled Banner (A Symphonic Portrait)” by John Stafford Smith/James Swearingen, “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss/Rev. Harold R. Gore, “River of Life” by Steven Reineke, “A Nation’s Prayer” by George W. Warren/William Steffe/James D. Ployhar, “Soaring with John Williams” by John Williams/Robert W. Smith and “The Thunderer” by John Philip Sousa/Keith Brion/Loras Schissel
