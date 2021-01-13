JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board will follow practice from the last couple of years in terms of setting open enrollment caps for the 2021-22 school year.
As in the past, the district will have no cap on regular education open enrollees, but will have no openings for special education open enrollees, as the present staff in that area already have a full caseload and new enrollees would require the hire of additional staff.
For the 2021-22 school year, the district is looking at a projected number of 12 early childhood special education students, 65 cross-categorical special education students at the elementary level; 52 cross-categorical special education students at the middle school level, and 68 cross-categorical special education students at the high school level.
In addition, the district has 207 students receiving speech and language services across all of the grades, and it serves 32 students with intellectual disabilities across the traditional grades and in its transitional program for young adults up to age 21.
The board also approved a number of new policies related to bullying, harassment and equal opportunities for students and staff, while rescinding outdated policies in this area. These changes were necessitated by changes in federal legislation relating to Title IX.
In addition, the board received an update on meeting guidelines — not a policy, but rather an administrative change on which the board was not required to vote. The change specified that the public comment period during board meetings would not allow discussion of sensitive or confidential topics involving students or staff members.
The guidelines directed members of the public with concerns fitting into this area to contact the superintendent or board president by telephone or email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.