NEOSHO — A bank in Neosho was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

Schmidt said at 3:19 p.m. his office received a bank alarm from Horicon Bank, 226 AS. Schuyler St., Neosho.

Deputies responded and confirmed a robbery did happen. Schmidt said no one was injured and no weapon was displayed.

Schmidt said his criminal investigative team responded and is actively investigating what happened.

No further information is being released, including the amount stolen.

Schmidt urged those with any information about the robbery to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended for you

Load comments