JUNEAU — A 29-year-old Horicon man will not be charged in the December accident that caused a natural gas leak and evacuation. His car went off the road and struck the above ground pipes of a natural gas main after he had a medical issue.
The Watertown Daily Times is not naming the man because he will not be charged.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said no citations were issued because the incident was caused by a medical condition.
According to a crash report completed by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the motorist, who was northbound on State Highway 26 near the Dodge County Airport about 1 mile north of Juneau, reported he was feeling ill shortly after 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
The man “vomited in his car and apparently passed out as he did not remember anything after vomiting,” the report said
His car drifted right into the ditch and continued northbound until it struck an above ground maintenance portion of an underground natural gas main, according to the crash report.
Emergency personnel had to evacuate a 1-mile radius around the area to ensure the safety of the residents and passers-by.
Electricity had been temporarily shut off, but had been restored by 4:30 p.m. the same day.
Natural gas service was shut off to 1,100 homes in the Juneau-area, but was restored the following day.
