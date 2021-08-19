IXONIA — Ixonia Town and Country Days is returning this weekend with a variety of entertainment, parade and refreshments. It is hosted by the Ixonia Volunteer Fireman’s Association.

Activities at Ixonia Firemen’s Park kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday with a Badger Truck Pullers Association. Music by Cherry Pie will fill the air from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Sunday, the annual parade will kick off at 11 a.m.

There will be children’s entertainment all afternoon in the park. Music will be provided by Stetsin and Lace from 1 to 5 p.m.

Food and beverage will be served daily.

The raffle drawing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

