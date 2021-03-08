JUNEAU — A community blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran School, 402 S. Main St.
For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Individuals can save up to 15 minutes when he or she donates blood by using RapidPass! Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for additional information.
All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current COVID-19 patients in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.