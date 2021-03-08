JUNEAU — A community blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran School, 402 S. Main St.

For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Individuals can save up to 15 minutes when he or she donates blood by using RapidPass! Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for additional information.

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current COVID-19 patients in need.

