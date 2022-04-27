The Watertown Unified School District’s Board of Education has selected an agency to help find a new district superintendent, with the expectation someone will be hired for the job in mid-June.
On Monday, the panel chose the agency to provide aid in finding a replacement for the departing Cassandra Schug.
Also during its regular session for April, the board re-named Tony Arnett as its president. David Schroeder will serve as the board’s vice president.
Following initial vetting by a human resources team from the WUSD, board members decided that they wished to engage the services of Hazard Young Attea Associates of Schaumburg, Illinois in the search for new superintendent.
“We are confident we can provide your district with a comprehensive and quality search that will result in having an ideal candidate pool for the selection of your next superintendent,” HYA said in a letter to the district. “Our ongoing success with numerous searches allows us to serve your needs immediately and for the future ... . We know that we are equipped to recruit the very best candidates for you.”
HYA has recently worked with school districts in Green Bay, De Pere, Verona, Janesville, Cedarburg, Fond du Lac, Whitewater, Johnson Creek and others.
“This prepares us to lead a search of the highest caliber for you,” the firm said in a letter to the district.
The HYA search process encompasses four phases, including, “engagement, recruitment, selection and transition.”
HYA is a national firm that was established in 1987 and has assisted school boards with more than 1,500 executive searches for more than 35 years.
The total HYA search fee can range from $17,500 to $21,000.
First-round interviews are expected to take place the week of May 30, and, at that time, the board will meet to identify semi-finalists. In early to mid June, the finalists will spend a day in the district and around that time the board will conduct final interviews. The new superintendent’s contract should begin July 1.
In early April, the school board moved quickly from consideration of engaging an interim district superintendent to deciding it would immediately pursue a search for a permanent replacement for Schug, who has accepted a new superintendent’s position in the school system of Belvidere, Illinois.
Arnett brought information to the panel during that special session earlier this month related to the current environment in the world of available superintendents in the Upper Midwest. After hearing his presentation, the board voted unanimously to seek a permanent replacement for Schug as soon as possible.
Schug has served the district for 11 years and is leaving the district June 30.
