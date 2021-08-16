ELBA — Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:47 p.m. on State Highway 16/60 at its intersection with County Highway TT in the Town of Elba.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, an initial investigation showed that a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided.
“The 40-year-old driver and sole occupant of the Mitsubishi sustained serious injuries and was transported to UW Hospital in Madison by ambulance,” a crash report stated.
“The Subaru had four occupants. The 31-year-old driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to UW Hospital in Madison by Med-Flight. The 10-year-old, front seat passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UW Hospital in Madison by Med-Flight. A four-year-old, and a 5-year-old rear-seat passenger sustained minor injuries. They were both transported to UW Hospital by Sheriff Dale Schmidt and were reunited with family,” the report said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbus Police Department, Waterloo EMS, Watertown EMS, Medflight, Beaver Dam EMS, Lifestar, Columbus Fire, and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.