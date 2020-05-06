An American Red Cross blood bank was held Monday at the Methodist Church.
There were 54 pints of whole blood collected, plus 16 double donors for 32 pints. The goal of 85 pints was surpassed by one pint, with total of 86 pints collected.
Gallon donors included James Hoefler, 22 gallons; James Lichtenbeg, 10 pints; Michelle Rhodes and Rachel Richard at four pints; and Jessica Strean, one gallon.
Power red donors included Bradley Boivin, Herbert Buss, Douglas Draeger, Steven Holverson, Patrick Kordus, Nicole Loppnow, Michael Meyer, Andrew Penza, Rachel Richart, John Schommer, Russell Schumacher, Jessica Strean, Robert Wetzel, Steven Zillmer, Becky Zingler, and Michael Zwolanek.
Other donors included Geralynn Andrews, Jeannie Bishop, Tracy Brenneman, Amy Byrne, Donna Christian, Heidi Deglow, Joanne Duckworth, Dawn Ferrando, Judith Frohling, Cassie Gamble, Vickie Genz, Lork Gullisxon, Tricia Haines, Donna Harshbarger, Lynn Hinkforth, Carol Hochmuth, Jodi Hoffman, Melinda Hughes, Catherine Ihde, Tania Johnson, James Kaap, Tim Koel, Patricia Kuerschner, Amy Liesch, Iris Liesch, Gabriella Madonna,Bethany Mahan, Renee Messerschmidt, Jeff Morarend, Jane Mundro, Perry Kelsey, Larry Ratz, Tina Remsik, Cathy Roberts, Lisa Riedl, Rhonda Ritschke, Maryalice Rosenow, Patricia Rydzik, Louise Sampson, Daniel Schafer, Lloyd Schliewe, Carol Schloesser, Peter Schubert, Timothy Schultz, Pamela Schumann, George Spang, Rebecca Stas, Andrea Steinmetz, Jerome Teska, Irene Vogt, Sandra Young, Robin Wolter, and Casey Zoellick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.