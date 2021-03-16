LEBANON — Incumbent Town of Lebanon Supervisor Gregory Fredrick is facing a challenge from Scott Bilgrien in the race for Lebanon Town chairman.
Voters will be asked to select one of the two candidates when they go to the polls April 6 for the general election.
Scott Bilgrien
Bilgrien, N1823 County Highway R, Lebanon has lived there for 24 years.
He is married to wife, Lisa and he attended Hustisford High School. He is employed as a vice president of operations at Wisconsin Industrial Machine Service.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for the Lebanon Town chairman position. I have been on the board of directors for the Lebanon Sanitary District No. 1, serving as vice president since 2009. I am a past member of the Lebanon EMS. I am an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau. Being a resident of Lebanon for more than 24 years, I can be an effective town chairman. By continuing to deal with the issue of the Rock River corridor flooding and because I stand to gain nothing financially, I feel I can bring a non-partisan view regarding zoning or rezoning requests and the uniform application of our town/ county ordinances and regulations. While working for the future growth of our community that will benefit all residents. With decades of industrial service experience, it has been necessary to listen to all the facts, evaluate all the information and make balanced decisions, decisions that could have an effect on hundreds of employees and millions of dollars. I would apply these same qualities if elected Lebanon town chairman.”
Gregory Fredrick
Fredrick, W3262 County Highway O, Ixonia, has been a lifetime resident there.
He is married to wife, Barb, and he attended Watertown High School and tech classes at Madison Area Technical College and Moraine Park Technical College. He spent four years as Supervisor No. 1 on the Lebanon Town Board. He is owner of GAF Construction LLC. He is a member of Sugar Island Sportsman’s Club, Lebanon Lions and St. Paul’s Lutheran of Sugar Island.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for town chairman in the great Town of Lebanon. I am a lifelong resident and have been on the town board as supervisor No. 1 for the last four years. I believe I am up to the challenges of this job. I have been in charge of the recycling grants through the WDNR and town building issues.
I wish to continue the town’s good relationship with the Watertown Fire Department as they took over the emergency medical service duties for the town and encouraged locals to join the Lebanon Fire Department and its first responders group. Our highway department is alway trying to get the most improvements out of the tax dollars and grants that are allotted. And I believe our Fireman’s Park is the best around and I will always be looking for ways to improve on it. And have the town keep supporting the Lebanon Band and Historical Society, which is very active in preserving Lebanon’s past. In my past, I have been on student council. I have been to Washington, D.C., for a leadership conference for the Watertown FFA. I was on St. Paul’s Sugar Island School Board for 12 years. I was a member of the Sugar Island Sportsman’s Club for 30 years and the Lebanon Lions for four years. I am also on the Dodge County Deer Advisory Board for the past seven years. It would be an honor to be your town chairman so I ask for your vote. Thank you.”
