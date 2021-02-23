Juneau woman tries fleeing Waupun police

JUNEAU — A Juneau woman was charged for fleeing from Waupun police earlier this month in a high-speed chase.
Michelle Hayes, 36, is facing a felony charge of fleeing and one count of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, Hayes faces more than 10 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a Waupun police officer spotted a vehicle on Feb. 13 with its rear window obstructed by snow and was not operating with the required lights during limited visibility with blowing snow and overcast skies.
The officer turned on his emergency lights, but the vehicle began accelerating away on Highway 151, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when her vehicle struck another car and she rolled her vehicle over in an embankment near County Highway C, the complaint stated.
When Hayes was talking with ambulance staff, police allegedly heard Hayes say, “I didn’t want to get pulled over, so I started running and I spun out.”
Hayes, who made her initial appearance Feb. 17, was ordered by Dodge County Circuit Judge Martin De Vries to not consume alcohol or other intoxicants. Hayes must also maintain absolute sobriety. She shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court. Hayes also shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the alleged victim.
The judge ordered a $10,000 bond. Hayes is currently in Dodge County Jail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Dodge County Circuit Court Feb. 25.
Hayes has two open cases with one through Dodge County and another through Columbia County. The first case is possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, three counts of felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her case in Columbia County is a misdemeanor charge of failure to report to county jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.