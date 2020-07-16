JEFFERSON — In addition to quashing a proposed ordinance that would have expanded the duties and powers of the county health officer, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved several temporary suspensions of personnel policy provisions as the COVID-19 pandemic moves along.
The county's administrator, Ben Wehmeier, has been given by the county's emergency declaration, the power to be flexible in providing working options for employees.
In place under the resolution approved Tuesday, are provisions for school and daycare cancellations and how employees can respond to them, travel out-of-state provisions and rules for quarantine if an employee comes into contact with someone with COVID-19. Updated rules also address reporting to work while sick and how someone should leave immediately if they become ill, voluntary furloughs, sick leave and the non-manditory wearing of masks to work.
The intent of the resolution, in part, according to county officials, is to provide flexibility to proactively prepare for employees to safely return to the workplace and to respond quickly to changes in COVID-19 guidelines from regulatory agencies. It is also allows Wehmeier flexibility as he adapts to changes in COVID-19 requirements of government.
The board also adopted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act Policy, accepted the Parents as Teachers grant funding through the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation at the Human Services Department and saw Dale Weiss appointed by Wehmeier to the zoning board of adjustment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.