One of the more popular programs offered at Madison College in Watertown is getting a boost to its program.
A new transfer agreement between Madison College and the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Nursing will be signed today to help address nursing workforce needs by creating greater access to nursing education.
The agreement will make it easier for nursing student to declare their intent to transfer, according to Kerri Kliminski, chairwoman of the practical nursing program at Madison College.
In addition, it will support the need for more bachelor of science in nursing prepared nurses in health care and improve public health in Wisconsin.
“This will be available for all student populations to progress,” Kliminski said. “The program is online and facilitates the needs of regional students who do not have to travel great distances.”
In addition to the transfer agreement, Madison College in Watertown is starting to construct a new addition to its nursing area on the campus. Plans are to add a new 5,540-square-foot nursing skills lab and classrooms to the west side of the 34,010-square-foot facility. The interior will also be renovated into a nursing simulation lab and other support space.
“The Watertown lab is the college’s commitment to serve the regional students and make education more accessible,” Kliminski said. The transfer agreement is available to all Madison College students, including those at the campuses in Watertown, Reedsburg, Truax and Goodman South.
“We are hoping to attract more students and encourage students to be more willing to serve Wisconsin communities,” the chairwoman said.
“We need to keep communities healthy and do whatever we can to encourage our students, not only to get bachelor degrees but doctors degree and beyond,” Kliminski said.
The agreement between the two nursing programs will help facilitate the transfer of Madison College students who have earned their associate degree in nursing into the UW–Madison School of Nursing’s bachelor of science in nursing completion track. Known as the BSN@Home program, the degree-completion pathway provides a flexible part-time, online option for working registered nurses looking to expand their career opportunities in health care.
“It creates a structure of guaranteed admission,” Kliminski said, instead of students seeking advancement at out-of-state schools. “It is great to have local options for these students at a world class institution.”
“The partnership between Madison College and UW–Madison runs deep,” said Dr. Turina Bakken, provost of Madison College. “This new nursing agreement adds to that legacy as we work together to meet the critical nursing demand in our communities and create meaningful career options for our collective students.”
“This is the culmination of our efforts to create a seamless pathway from the associate degree in nursing to the baccalaureate degree,” said Dean Linda D. Scott, of the UW–Madison School of Nursing. “I am proud to contribute to the nursing workforce, together, in this way.”
A news conference and signing ceremony for the new transfer agreement will take place today at Health Education Building on Madison College’s Truax campus.
“I am thrilled that Madison College and the UW–Madison School of Nursing are partnering to create greater access to continued nursing education,” said Provost John Karl Scholz of UW–Madison. “In addition to benefiting individual students who wish to complete their baccalaureate nursing degree, this transfer agreement will have a positive impact on the nursing workforce and the health of the residents of Wisconsin. I appreciate the work that went into the development of this agreement and look forward to enhancing our strong partnership with Madison College.”
Since its inception in 1996, the primary goal of UW–Madison’s BSN@Home program is to help address the shortage of BSN prepared nurses in the state, improving outcomes for patient care through increasing the number of nurses in the workforce with higher education levels. The innovative program is one of the most cost-effective ways to advance Wisconsin nursing to make a positive impact on the quality of health care provided. With graduates working in clinical and public health practice settings in every county in the state, the UW–Madison School of Nursing is vital to educating the state’s health care workforce.
Jack Daniels, president of Madison College, noted the transfer agreement provides a seamless experience from start to finish, adding, “We are excited to offer our graduates the ability to declare their transfer interest as soon as their first semester of nursing school at Madison College.”
“This program is a fantastic option for someone like me,” said Amy Kittleson, who is on track to graduate from Madison College with her associate degree in nursing in May. “As a lifelong learner, to be able to have a local option for achieving my goal of obtaining my BSN is outstanding. The opportunity to preplan my educational pathway without delay would eliminate that pressure and worry, which in turn would give me the ability to really focus on my current courses of study. And to be able to say I graduated from UW–Madison with my BSN would be an honor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.