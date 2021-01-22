JEFFERSON — A family’s love, respect and caring for its ancestry are evident in a new Heger brewing company exhibit at the Jefferson City Museum.
The presentation is a stunning tribute not only to local brewing magnate Rudolf Heger, but to Jefferson’s extensive brewing heritage and that of the area.
The well-lit, spotlessly clean and organized Heger beer exhibition opened this week. It’s proven itself to be the small-town ideal of what a brewing geek who seeks the most obscure elements of Wisconsin’s beer-making history would be looking for.
Jefferson leaders, such as Mayor Dale Oppermann, said they believe the exhibit has the potential to become a regional destination for people devoted to the history of brewing.
Jefferson is not that far from the brewing mecca of Milwaukee and is close to Madison’s ale makers, as well as craft brewers in Hubbleton and Lake Mills.
Memorabilia — “breweriana” — as some call it, is in abundance at the Heger Room. The space is the starting point for all things concerning Jefferson brewing and offers a tour of “The Beer That Made Milwaukee Jealous” — that being Hegers.
Just don’t expect a sample like you’d get on a Miller brewery tour. You will never drink a Hegers.
“Nope. In all of our research, we never found the recipe,” Bob Heger, the great-great-grandson of Rudolf Heger said with a laugh this week.
The Jefferson City Museum is one of the county seat’s most under-appreciated assets. For some odd reason, this gem is buried in the hard-to-reach basement of the Jefferson municipal building on Main Street.
Things seem to be changing, however, because the great-great grandchildren of Rudolf Heger have said it’s time to celebrate the German brewing heritage of Jefferson — a revolution in refreshment that their patriarch put into motion.
“Most towns and cities in this area had one brewery,” Bob said as he fronted a tour of his family’s exhibition. “Jefferson had five breweries.”
Heger and his sister, Jane Heger Guralski, were the hosts for the exhibit’s debut this week. With their parents’ Richard and Marion Heger’s love for Jefferson history and the city’s incredible brewing history in mind, the pair exuded passion for their project.
“The idea for enhancing the Heger Brewery exhibit had been ‘brewing’ with our family for many years,” Jane said. “From their volunteering at the museum and spending many fun hours immersed in Jefferson history, my parents knew they wanted to donate funds to preserve the Rudolf Heger brewing legacy.”
Jane said that, following their parents’ lead, her family’s goal was to create an exhibit that was more than just a historical timeline. They wanted to bring the story of Jefferson beer brewing to life.
“We did that through visual imagery and stories about leadership, community spirit, business sense and family,” she said.
Whenever a lead popped up regarding the history of Rudolf Heger, it was researched.
“We read newspaper articles, genealogy reports, immigration records, Jefferson County history,” she said. “We read the history of Jefferson utilities, journals of barley, malt and hops. We studied federal reports on the brewing industry and brewery workers. We studied Google references and conversations with our grandfather, Yvo.”
An approach that put the project onto a different professional plane was the fact the Hegers borrowed some of their ideas from the Green Bay Packers’ hall of fame photo archivists.
“We researched museum display trends and learned that present-tense is best for narratives, that most visitors approach an exhibit from left to right,” Jane said. “We learned about ‘read-time,’ fonts and sizing that makes things more appealing to the eye, and the mounting and displaying of artifacts.”
The goal of the Hegers was inclusion of the early brewers of Jefferson and these people are depicted in video and artifacts.
“We also wanted to encourage people to visit areas of interest near Jefferson that were related to the industry of Wisconsin brewing from modern day breweries to Old World Wisconsin,” Jane said.
The Hegers’ first step was to photograph everything the museum had about brewing.
“From there, we researched the facts, catalogued the items our mom and dad had, and our stories began to take shape,” Jane said. “We began to visualize how best to design the exhibit and began with the biggest piece — the piano from the Landmark Saloon.”
The Landmark, largely unchanged from its tied house days under Heger’s ownership, remains a tavern on Main Street in the heart of downtown Jefferson.
As a person moves through the Heger’s exhibit, colorful and historic beer advertising that opens the show melds with other stunning memorabilia, such as the 1897 piano from R. Heger’s Landmark. The social and economic impact of Rudolf Heger is acknowledged and the visitor gets to take a look inside his brewing process.
Heger was born on April 24, 1849 in Austria, emigrated to Iowa first, then came to Jefferson in 1867. He began his first brewery in 1881 in Jefferson and that is the one associated with his name.
Not only was Heger a brewer, he was a pillar of the community. He died in 1913 and his burial place can be visited in Jefferson in the northeast section of St. John The Baptist Cemetery on North Dewey Street.
“He was, very much, a good businessman and cared about the city,” Bob said. “He was described by his peers as having no debt. He treated his employees well and he knew how to make money. He was an immigrant with the hutzpah to make it in business.”
“He had an amazing story,” Mayor Dale Oppermann said of Heger as he walked through the museum. “This is another great addition to downtown Jefferson.”
Jane said that, once she and her brother knew where the piano would be as the anchor in the museum display, they created a blueprint for wall space that advanced the story they wanted to share.
“Some of my favorites include the beer advertising pieces, the anecdotes gathered from silly stories from our grandfather and other Jefferson residents whose family members were brewery employees, and the display case with the stock book and World’s Fair Almanac,” she said. “The medal from the World’s Fair is a treasured highlight, as are the Heger beer cases and photos of his family.”
Jane said she enjoyed the entire process of creating the exhibit and hopes she and her family have honored their parents’ wishes by designing a space that will be enjoyed by future generations as they explore Jefferson’s brewing history.
“I think people will be amazed at the legacy (our family) has left Jefferson,” Bob said as he guided Oppermann and Jefferson’s former mayor, Bill Brandel, through the exhibit.
More than 400 hours of volunteer time and tens of thousands of dollars went into creation of the display, which is part of the state’s historical society.
The Heger Room is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is also available for tours by appointment.
“This (exhibit) has a value that is much greater than what we are seeing,” Bob said. “We hope this inspires other families to do something similar.”
“My parents loved Jefferson so much,” Jane said. “I’m just glad we were able to do this for them.”
