Voters in the Town of Clyman and Town of Shields overwhelmingly passed two referendums Tuesday.

While the Town of Clyman passed a referendum 64% to 36% allowing the town board to appoint individuals to its clerk and treasurer positions, voters in the Town of Shields supported a referendum 72% to 23% to combine the clerk and treasurer positions by appointment.

The impetus for the two referendums was the difficulty in finding qualified individuals for the positions.

