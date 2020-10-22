Childs sentenced to 27 years in federal prison

MILWAUKEE — A former Hartford man, who faced sex-trafficking offenses connected to two Dodge County strip clubs, was sentenced to 27 years in a federal prison Wednesday.
Before imposing the sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper heard from six of the victims at the hearing or in written impact statements. In imposing the sentence, Pepper said Christopher Childs, 48, destroyed and dehumanized others for a feeling of control and for his own financial gain. Pepper said this was one of the most serious offenses the court had seen, as Childs victimized “person after person” for an extended period. She also expressed the need for the court’s sentence to deter other traffickers from similar conduct.
“This 27-year sentence reflects that sex trafficking is a horrific, dehumanizing crime,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said. “The prosecution was only possible because some of Childs’ victims had the courage to bring the truth to light. This case also resulted from extraordinary cooperation among work of federal, state, and local law enforcement.”
In October 2019, Childs entered a guilty plea to one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.
According to court records and filings in the case, Childs operated as a trafficker in the Milwaukee area and elsewhere since approximately 1996; recruited adult females and at least one minor female to work for him; caused the females to perform prostitution dates using fraud, coercion, and, at times, force and threats of force; required his victims to provide the proceeds of prostitution dates to him; and transported victims to strip clubs and other locations inside and outside of Wisconsin, including clubs in Dodge County, Wisconsin, known as TNT in Lebanon and the Hardware Store in Clyman. The two clubs have since closed.
According to the criminal complaint, four women were forced to dance at the strip clubs for no pay and perform sexual acts for money that went entirely to Childs. The criminal complaint detailed Childs’ regular beatings and sexually assaults of at least four women. Childs reportedly controlled the victims phone usage, told them what they could eat, took all of the money the victims made and would violently beat them if they failed to comply.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, Racine Police Department, U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, Hartford Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Deposition Insurance Corp. – Office of Inspector General, Milwaukee Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation.
