JUNEAU — It became apparent at Monday’s Executive Committee meeting some Dodge County supervisors want to tighten its reins on ThriveED.
County supervisor Jeff Schmitt expressed his displeasure and was ready to cut ties with the organization.
“I don’t think we’re getting what is in the contract,” Schmitt said.
Dodge County entered into a contract with ThriveEd in 2017. It runs through 2022.
During the first year, the county paid $85,000 to ThriveED, which was raised to $134,000 in 2019. Last November, ThriveED Executive Director Vicki Pratt requested an additional $20,000 to assist with marketing, but the county board turned it down.
On Monday, Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke asked the committee if the questions they posed last month on a possible housing shortage in the county should be studied. He said ThriveEd already made contact with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to conduct the study for $6,000, which would start Feb. 15 and end April 30.
“We don’t need a middle man to do a study,” Schmitt said. “I think we need to invest our money differently.”
Mielke said some on the committee are overlooking the outreach and successes ThriveED has had with some Dodge County communities.
Supervisor David Frohling agreed.
“If it benefits a part of Dodge County,” Frohling said, “it benefits all of Dodge County. I look at ThriveED as a resource. I hear from the mayor of Watertown that they (ThriveEd) spends too much time in Beaver Dam, but the organization is working for the entire county.”
County supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy highlighted three points in the contract between ThriveED and Dodge County that have fallen through the cracks because of the lack of oversight.
“One of their obligations listed in the contract says, ‘Work with Dodge County planning and others to compile an asset inventory of sites, buildings, and other resources that are in place to support business growth within Dodge County and identify gaps that would serve as the basis for future asset development work,’” she said. “Another obligation is ‘Talent attraction. Assist and coordinate in the development and implementation of a marketing strategy designed to attract workers to Dodge County. Lastly, ThriveEd shall work with the Executive Committee of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors and business leaders, on an annual basis, to determine which specific services will be provided to the county and which areas of concern the county desires to focus within the framework of ThriveED.’”
Sheahan-Malloy said she wasn’t suggesting ThriveED failed Dodge County, but, instead, wanted the executive committee to sit down with those at ThriveED to put some measurables in place so both parties know certain goals are being met.
Deb Reinbold, ThriveED managing director of business development, was at the meeting Monday, and said nothing had been set between the county and her organization.
Reinbold said ThriveED has been talking to developers, but employees are needed to fill the positions. For those looking, she said single-family housing is expensive.
“We’re putting the housing studying above the other priorities,” Sheahan-Malloy said.
Supervisor Dan Hilbert said it’s a “mad circle” with employers searching for employees.
“Employers are calling for employees, but they’re not here because there is no housing for them,” Hilbert said. “Is that the solution? Will the housing study help us get any information on getting employees to come to Dodge County?”
Sheahan-Malloy said once the workers come, housing will follow.
Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass told the committee members they need to give ThriveED direction.
“You need to tell them what you want them to do,” Nass said. “If you’re going forward with the housing study, tell them.”
The committee agreed to the housing study, but said the cost would have to pass the county’s finance committee later this month. The committee also agreed to meet with ThriveEd to discuss the specific objectives they want to see accomplished in a certain timeframe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.