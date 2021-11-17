The test scores are in and the Watertown Unified School District falls in the middle of the pack among public area districts, while Luther Prep, a private high school in the city ranked the highest among area high schools.
On Tuesday, the DPI published public and choice school district report cards for the 2020-21 school year. The report cards were not issued last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report cards are part of the DPI’s accountability system.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DPI urged using caution when interpreting scores and ratings.
About 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year.
Of the 421 school districts that received report cards, 399 met, exceeded, or significantly exceed expectations. Twenty-two districts in the state failed to meet expectations.
Report card ratings range from five stars, denoting schools and districts that significantly exceed expectations, to one star for those that fail to meet expectations. For 2020-21, 2,101 public schools and 376 choice schools received report cards.
A school or district’s overall accountability score places the school/district into one of five overall accountability ratings. Those include significantly exceeds expectations, 83 to 100 range; exceeds expectations, 70 to 82.9; meets expectations, 58 to 69.9; meets few expectations, 48 to 57.9; and fails to meet expectations, 0 to 47.9. No district in the area was rated failure to meet expectations.
Of those schools, 1,781 met, exceeded or significantly exceed expectations. Of the total schools, 199 public schools and 240 choice schools did not have enough available data to receive scored report cards.
In 2018-2019, abut 96% of the districts met expectations or performed better than expected.
Scores are calculated on achievement, growth, target group outcomes, and how well students are on-track to graduation. Achievement summarizes how the district’s students performed on state assessment testing. The score is a multi-year average of English language arts and mathematics subscores.
Growth measures year-to-year student progress on statewide tests for English language arts and mathematics. It uses a value-added model to control for circumstances beyond the influence of educators. A high valued-added score means that on average students in the district quicker than other similar students.
Target group examines outcomes for students with the lowest test scores. It is designed to promote equity by helping districts focus on learners who need the most support while improving outcomes for all students. The score combines achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism, and graduation rate.
On-track to graduation indicates how students are progressing toward completing their K-12 education. The score is a combination of student engagement and achievement.
By law, the larger the percentage of school or district’s students who are economically disadvantaged, the more the growth measure contributes to its overall score. According to the DPI, this allows schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress regardless of their starting level. If there is insufficient data to calculate a priority area score, the measure is omitted and the remaining measures weight more heavily in the overall score.
Luther Prep had an overall score of 81.0, which exceeds expectations. Of the 154 students enrolled at Luther Prep, 98.2% are on track to graduate.
Watertown Unified School District received an overall score of 69.1, which meets expectations, but the middle school brought the rating down. The district has 3,296 enrollment with 2.6% open enrollment. The district has 85.7% of students on track for graduation. Of its 3,296 students, 16.5% have disabilities, 47.8 are economically disadvantaged and 5.5% are English learners.
The Endeavor Charter School received an overall score of 73.0, which exceeds expectations. There are 38 students in the charter school.
The district report cards are broken down according to schools.
Watertown High School has an overall rating of 71.8, which exceeds expectations. Achievement was rated at 52.2, growth 75.5, target group, 72 and on-track to graduate 90.9.
Riverside Middle School received a rating of 58.2, which still meets expectations. Achievement was 53.7, growth 50.8, target group 43.3, and on-track graduation 85.5.
Douglas Elementary was 85.9, Lebanon Elementary 82.8, Lincoln Elementary 78.1, Schurz Elementary 81.3, and Webster Elementary 75.5.
Lake Mills School District had a rating of 74.7 to exceed expectations. Achievement was 66.5, growth 75.5, target group 68.2, and on-track to graduation was 90.3. Of its 1,586 students, 13.1% have disabilities, 28.7% are economically disadvantaged and 3.4% are English learners.
Hustisford School District had a overall score of 72.9. It’s achievement was 60.4, growth 70.8, target group outcomes 70.0 and on-track to graduate was 89.7. Of its 364 students, 13.2% have disabilities, 37.1% are economically disadvantaged and 0.3% are English learners.
The Johnson Creek School District received an overall score of 70.1, with 13.1% of its 567 students with disabilities, 27.3% economically disadvantaged and 4.9% English learners. The district received a score of 58.6 for achievement, 69.8 for growth, 66.1 for target group outcomes and 88 for on-track to graduation.
Waterloo School District, with 768 students, received an overall score of 69.0. The district has 13.2% of its students with disabilities, 44.7% are economically disadvantaged and 17.7% are English learners. Achievement was 52.5, growth 70.8, target group outcomes and 84.9 on-track to graduation.
Jefferson School District received a 66.0 overall score which meets expectations. The district has 1,806 students of which 16.8% have disabilities, 38.2% are economically disadvantaged and 6.9% are English learners.
The report card indicated an achievement score of 61.2, growth of 63.2, target group outcomes of 54.4 and on-track to graduation at 84.9.
According to the DPI, the Dodgeland School District, with its enrollment of 744 students, received a overall score of 56.2, which meets few expectations. More than half of the district, 51.1% is economically disadvantaged, the most in the area. Dodgeland also has the most students with disabilities, 18.5% and 3.8% are English learners.
The district received a score of 53.4 for achievement, 47 for growth, 43.8 for target group outcomes and 83.5 on-track to graduation.
Oconomowoc School District, with 5,116 students, had an overall score of 80.3; Fort Atkinson School District with 2,652 students had an overall rate of 68.9; and Beaver Dam School District, with 3,400 students, had a overall score of 58.9.
Data was not available for several private elementary schools in Watertown, including Trinity/St. Lukes, Calvary Baptist Christian, Good Shepherd Lutheran School and St. John’s Lutheran School. Data for Maranatha Baptist Academy was also not available, according to the DPI website. The report cards are part of the DPI’s accountability system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.