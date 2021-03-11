JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in the month of February.
Granted divorces were: Sara Andrew and Chad Gunderson; Kelly Dauman and David Dauman Jr.; Theresa Firari Randy Firari; Megan Frey and Darvin Frey; Robert Gartzke and Dawn Gartzke; Jamie Glapa and Elliot Glapa; Nicole Gonzales and David Gonzales; Nicholas Hernandez and Rosanna Hernandez; Audrey Hornada and Curtis Hornada; Molly Jaster and Eric Jaster; Emily Krebs and Michael Krebs; Deanna Lopez and Ricardo Lopez; Amy Maleck and Jamie Maleck; Kathleen Navis and Eric Navis; Christine Schroll and Thomas Schroll; Tricia Tullis and Chad Tullis; and Randy Weber and Sonya Weber.
