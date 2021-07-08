JUNEAU — In a recall election scheduled for Tuesday, voters will have to choose between longtime Dodge County Supervisor Thomas Schaefer and political newcomer Dan Siegmann in a showdown over government responsibilities and the county’s handling of the pandemic.
The recall is for Schaefer, 75, of the Village of Neosho in District No. 10. He has served on the county board since 2004.
Siegmann, 62, of the Town of Rubicon filed the petition to recall Schaefer May 18.
The recall election will occur in the Town of Rubicon, Village of Neosho and Wards 18 and 19 in the City of Hartford.
Siegmann said he filed the petition to get Schaefer off the county board. He said Schaefer supported the draft of an ordinance in June 2020 that would have provided the Dodge County health officer with distinct procedures and developed parameters should a localized health order be needed during the pandemic.
Siegmann, who runs the “FREE in Dodge” Facebook page, which tracks issues on the town and county levels of government, to, as he asserts, ensure they are constitutionally sound and fiscally responsible, was against the ordinance draft.
Siegmann said the current Dodge County Board of Supervisors are becoming a “ruling class of leaders” who don’t allow others to think for themselves.
Schaefer said he wasn’t going to resign and wanted an opportunity for individuals to vote on his political longevity in Dodge County.
In his statement of candidacy, Schaefer writes:
“I lived in Dodge County all of my life. I’ve been on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors for 18 years and the Rubicon Town Board for 30 years. I didn’t run this past term (for the Rubicon Town Board). I held 15 terms and I was only opposed twice and that was during my early terms on the Rubicon Town Board.
“I am a county supervisor representing the Town of Rubicon, Village of Neosho and Dodge County for the past 18 years. I am one of 33 county supervisors all of different backgrounds from all areas of Dodge County giving the board a unique perspective on issues that come before it.
“I have consistently to keep the county mill rate low. In 2004, the mill rate was $6.24 per $1,000 of equalized valuation. This year, the mill rate was $5.12 per equalized valuation. People’s taxes may be going up, but that’s because the values of their properties are also going up. The mill rate today is less than it was 18 years ago.
“Resolutions are voted on at every county board meeting. They are brought to the board by different committees, which are needed to represent and study the many different facets of the county. When a resolution is proposed, the county board may vote on the resolution or send it back to the committee for further discussion with many different ideas and opinions. Not all agree on all resolutions.
“If this resident was dissatisfied with my performance he could’ve run in April 2020 or April 2022 when my term is up. At that time, all 33 supervisors’ terms will expire in 2022. I have and always will represent the district and not one individual or group.”
Schaefer said the recall is an unnecessary expense, which will cost the county between $3,000 and $5,000.
In Siegmann’s letter of candidacy, he writes:
“I am running for the position of Dodge County Board of Supervisors District 10.
“My wife and I, with our children, own and operate an organic dairy farm in Rubicon. We have a country store onsite through which we offer for sale a full-line of organic grocery and produce. We are also remodeling an existing building to house a full-line butcher shop business to help meet the ongoing need of this service to our neighbors. Our family also performs as a gospel and bluegrass band, something we began to do in the mid 1990s when our children were young, which now continues with many of our now older adult children, who perform at local events and festivals. We are an active part of Dodge County.
“I am a candidate for supervisor of District 10 because of events starting back in June 2020. At that time, more than 400 people and I took time to attend a Dodge County Board of Supervisor’s meeting which was going to address a proposed health and welfare ordinance. It would have had a great negative impact upon all citizens of Dodge County. Rather than sincerely addressing the issue and acknowledging the will of the people, the board leadership simply ‘tucked it away’ without full board participation. Our representation was denied. I remained closely engaged with Dodge County Board government since that time and have become very disturbed to find out what Dodge County’s particular brand of ‘business as usual’ looks like. I found that Dodge County citizen’s best interests regarding our liberty and especially our money, to a large extent, have been and continue to be neglected by many supervisors.
“I saw that we as citizens of Dodge County needed to become more closely involved with its system of government to help bring back proper emphasis to protect individual liberty and practice common sense fiscal responsibility. We need to be able to talk to our representatives. The supervisor of my district made it very clear to most of us, though, that he was not really interested in hearing about our concerns on certain matters brought before the county board. At that time, I started a group called FREE in Dodge for all who desired to join in this worthwhile effort. FREE is an acronym ‘Freedom and Rights Enjoyed by Everyone.’
“It has been over a year now, and during this time I have seen that there is a way of doing things at the county government level which has become acceptable but which runs contrary at times to the constitutional representative form of government which we are suppose to have. I found out that very few supervisors were inclined to really listen to citizen’s concerns of individual freedom and fiscal responsibility.
“We need a change here and it must begin with people who understand and care. I am one of those people. There are 10-12 other individuals who are planning to run for a position of supervisor in April 2022. The ‘house of cards’ we presently find in Dodge County government will fall to the will of the people at that time, and those presently in authority know it too. I believe it is because of this fact that there seems to be an accelerated push of policies and purposes that are not looking out for the best interests of the citizens of Dodge County. This needs to be slowed down, or, at best, stopped.
“A recall of my supervisor of District 10 will be instrumental in doing just that. In the past year he has, among other things, supported an unnecessary increase of over $9 million dollars in our county tax levy, supported an illegal meeting of county board leadership, he has voted against increased government transparency, he voted against ending the Dodge County Declaration of Emergency, which had been in place for 13 months and which was only negatively impacting our local businesses. These types of decisions are not what the residents of District 10 support, nor do I believe the rest of Dodge County citizens would support them either.
“My election to this position as supervisor of District 10 could end up actually saving Dodge County tens of thousands of dollars short term and much more on the long run. This recall is the first step toward a government which is responsive to the people as we continue into next springs county supervisory elections.
“I will stand for protection of individual liberty, common sense fiscal responsibility, and be a stickler for government transparency. And you can be sure, I will listen to concerns of the citizens of District 10 as well as those of others in Dodge County.”
