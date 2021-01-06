CALAMUS — A teenager was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Calamus Tuesday morning.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 9:01 a.m. to State Highway 73 about two-tenths of a mile north of County Highway D.
The initial investigation shows that a Chevrolet Impala driving by a 17-year-old was traveling south on State Highway 73 and was negotiating a left curve when the vehicle started to spin counter-clockwise. A Kenworth truck heading north was turning right while the spinning Impala crossed the center roadway line and into the northbound traffic lane where the two vehicles collided. The teen, the sole occupant of the Impala, was transported to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The driver and lone occupant of the truck was not injured in the crash.
State Highway 73 was closed for nearly four hours as the scene was cleared and investigated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbus Fire Department, DCERT, LifeStar and Randolph EMS assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.