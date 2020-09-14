JUNEAU — A 49-year-old Calamus man was seriously injured Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Dodge County.
At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crashed in the roadway on Ridge Road, near Jackson Road, in the Town of Calamus in Dodge County. This location is about 1.5 miles southwest of the City of Beaver Dam.
Emergency responders found a 49-year-old Town of Calamus man, unresponsive with potentially life-threatening injuries. The investigation thus far revealed the ATV was southbound on Ridge Road when the driver lost control and the ATV overturned, ejecting the lone occupant. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and later transferred to a hospital in Madison. His current status is not known.
In addition, responding to the scene and assisting in the investigation were Conservation Wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, City of Beaver Dam Police Department, and Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue.
A medical helicopter was requested, but unavailable to fly due to weather conditions at the time of the request. The crash investigation remains open at this time, but lack of helmet use is a factor in the significance of the injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.