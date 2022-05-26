JUNEAU — The Dodge County Fair Association is seeking ambitious, enthusiastic, and outgoing individuals age 18 as of Jan. 1, 2023 to enter the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair contest. Scholarship money, gifts, and interview experience are only some of the benefits of being named Fairest of the Fair.
Returning this year, the Fairest of the Fair will be crowned at the press banquet on July 11 at the Bayside Supper Club following a round of interviews, impromptu questions, and live radio commercials.
The 2022 Fairest of the Fair represents the Dodge County Fair Association as the hostess of the Dodge County Fair, and participates in media and promotion events for the fair. Opportunities include radio interviews, main stage and 4-H emcee events and assistance in the planning of the next Fairest of the Fair contest. The 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair has the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of Fairs contest at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Annual Convention.
The 2021 Fairest of the Fair Alexis Luedtke wants contestants to know, “It was truly an honor and a dream come true to serve as the 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair. This experience gave me the chance to advocate for and learn about many of the inner workings of the Dodge County Fair. Additionally, I was able to improve myself professionally through participation in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Contest. I would highly recommend anyone with a passion for the Dodge County Fair to apply to be the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.”
All applicants for the Fairest of the Fair position will receive gifts from Dodge County sponsors, valuable interview experience and build self-confidence. Applicants must be available for the press banquet on Monday, July 11, and for the Dodge County Fair Aug. 17-21.
