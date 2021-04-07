IXONIA — Challenger Tom Carey was defeated Tuesday in his bid to unseat incumbent Perry Goetsch for the position of town chairman in Ixonia.
The vote was 676 for Goetsch and 615 for Carey.
The election also featured two open supervisors’ seats on the board being sought by four men — Rick Ziegler, Clark Eckert, Andrew Maduscha and incumbent Peter Mark.
In the end, it was Ziegler and Mark meeting with success. Ziegler garnered 701 votes, while Mark collected 638. Eckert received 592, with Maduscha receiving 481.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.