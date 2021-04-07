Perry Goetsch

IXONIA — Challenger Tom Carey was defeated Tuesday in his bid to unseat incumbent Perry Goetsch for the position of town chairman in Ixonia.

The vote was 676 for Goetsch and 615 for Carey.

The election also featured two open supervisors’ seats on the board being sought by four men — Rick Ziegler, Clark Eckert, Andrew Maduscha and incumbent Peter Mark.

In the end, it was Ziegler and Mark meeting with success. Ziegler garnered 701 votes, while Mark collected 638. Eckert received 592, with Maduscha receiving 481.

