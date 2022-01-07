It looks like there won’t be a mayor’s race on the ballot in Watertown after all.
Jorge Monterrey filed his candidacy papers on time and before the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline, which the Watertown Daily Times reported Wednesday.
However, after city staff reviewed the signatures Monterrey collected, they announced Thursday that they found many of them invalid, which means he did not have enough valid signatures to put his name on the April 5 ballot.
The mayoral position for a city the size of Watertown requires a minimum of 200 and a maximum of 400 signatures, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Monterrey collected 217 signatures during his campaign, but upon examination by the city clerk there were only 190.
Following an open records request by a Watertown Daily Times reporter Thursday, it was discovered Monterrey had 27 signatures that were invalid leaving him below the minimum amount of signatures needed to run as mayor.
Twelve addresses were businesses, five were towns located outside of the city limits, four were illegible, four were listed as unknown addresses, one was a duplicate and one was a Lake Mills address, records show.
Now the only way Monterrey will become mayor of the City of Watertown is if he gathers enough votes to win as a write-in candidate.
“They deleted so many of them,” he said. “They (the city staff) said some were not legible and others were business addresses and not personal addresses so they were deleted.
“People can put me down as a write-in candidate,” Monterrey said. “I’m just not going to to be on the ballot.”
Current Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland will appear on the April 5 ballot uncontested.
“While certain aspects of campaigning may shift with this news, I still don’t take a single vote for granted and will still carry out major components of our plan,” McFarland said Thursday upon hearing Monterrey’s fate. “I intend to hold listening session(s) to ensure that residents have an opportunity to have their questions answered and to learn more about me.”
