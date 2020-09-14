JUNEAU — Spending on highway projects could spell the difference between whether taxes rise or fall in Dodge County.
The county’s finance committee began its review of the 2021 budget Thursday.
While numbers including Dodge County’s total expenditures and levy limits are being carved out, the proposed mill rate for next year depends on the highway road construction projects, according to county finance director David Ehlinger.
If Dodge County supervisors approve borrowing for road projects in 2021, taxpayers could pay approximately $5.24 per $1,000 of assessed value in county taxes. If spending for the projects is not approved, the tax rate could fall to $4.97.
The current tax rate is $5.14. Equalized property values witnessed a $3 million increase, coming in at $7 billion.
Early in the process, the budget came in at nearly $2.7 million over. The budget deficit decreased to $960,000 after some expenditures were removed.
Finance Committee Chairman David Frohling said Thursday the plan is to use surplus funds to balance the budget, which is something the county board has done in the past.
He said the county will likely have to find different alternatives to balance future budgets. Frohling said it is because the year-end surplus is used to replenish the fund balance could be less moving ahead. He said with the current interest rates, the county’s investment income is not bringing in nearly enough revenue as it has in previous years.
The budget will be discussed this morning when the finance committee meets again.
Ehlinger said final budget adoption is scheduled for the Nov. 10 county board meeting.
