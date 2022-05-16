The old adage, “necessity is the mother of invention” is certainly applicable to a new collaboration between the Watertown Unified School District and three displaced Ukrainians now residing in Poland.
Olga Lytvynova is a Ukrainian refugee of her country’s war with Russia who has been taken in, along with her two daughters, by a Polish host family.
Her daughters, Sofia and Anna, enrolled in Watertown’s eCampus Academy on April 22.
“They have been introduced to not only their grade-level elementary curriculum, but their eCampus students enrolled in Watertown and other parts of Wisconsin,” said Dave Vitale, assistant superintendent/director of educational services and innovative programs in the WUSD. “We’re humbled and honored to help out.”
Vitale said the girls study all core area subjects. For Sophie, these include science, math, social studies and English. They seem to love it, according to their mother and teachers.
Olga recently sent a note of appreciation to the district.
“I want to say one more thank you for the E-Campus program,” she said. “Sophie (age 8) likes her lessons very much. The level we’ve chosen matches her perfectly. The courses, such as social studies and science, are her passion. It’s a marvelous opportunity for them. So I want to retell a huge ‘thank you’ from them too.”
Watertown’s eCampus Academy offerings have origins dating back seven or eight years, according to Vitale.
“That was when students in the WUSD would take online courses as part of their daily schedule,” he said. “ECampus Academy started in 2020 when it was authorized as a public charter school by the WUSD Board of Education and thereby recognized by the Department of Public Instruction as an official school. This was prior to the pandemic.”
The academy was launched as part of the district’s strategic efforts to fulfill the goals of its technology plan and raise enrollments by welcoming students from outside the district’s physical boundaries, Vitale said.
“It was not, however, the original intent to pursue international students, until this year,” he said. “The connection with our Ukrainian family stemmed from WUSD’s unique partnership with US University Pathways, a Madison-based organization that promotes the enrollment of international students into Wisconsin colleges, both public and private.”
He said that international students entering eCampus for pre-collegiate work fall into various tuition plans based upon several factors.
“We are positioning ourselves to accommodate these and other students, primarily in Wisconsin, and have outstanding staff at all levels and areas who work with our parents and students to make eCampus a rigorous, rewarding and worthwhile learning experience,” he said.
Vitale said online learning is not for everyone, but online/virtual learning is becoming better understood and more widely accepted than previously among educational offerings.
The eCampus Academy currently serves about 160 students in grades 4K-12 from Watertown and many other Wisconsin communities, Vitale said.
Vitale is pleased that people who have been displaced by a war are able to find some solace through their ability to continue learning through innovative educational options.
“What we have in common is that we love and care about our kids,” Vitale said.
