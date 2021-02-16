IXONIA — The Ixonia electorate narrowed the field for its April 16 election for town board to four candidates by 8 p.m. Tuesday and advancing will be Rick Ziegler, Peter Mark, Clark Eckert and Andrew Maduscha.
The primary election eliminated Kevin Bresnehan.
Ziegler received 264 votes while incumbent Mark had 238; Eckert, 222; Maduscha, 181 and Bresnehan, 154.
A major issue in 2020 and into this year has been a proposed We Energies liquid natural gas storage facility proposed for location in the town.
As a member of the Ixonia Town Board, in recent months, Mark abstained in a vote on the tank and facility due to connections to We Energies. Eckert has said he is against it. Bresnehan said he is not for or against it. Ziegler and Maduscha’s statements of candidacy did not indicate their sentiments on the facility.
Ixonia Town Clerk Nancy Zastrow said a draw by lot for the positions on the April ballot will be conducted on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
