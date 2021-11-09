JEFFERSON — A 27-year-old former Fort Atkinson man has been ordered to spend nine years behind bars after being convicted in Jefferson County Circuit Court Monday on one count each of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle with a prior OWI conviction and driving his truck while intoxicated as a second offense.
The infractions — the first a felony and the second a misdemeanor — occurred Sept. 15, 2018 in the Town of Cold Spring and were committed by Trevor J. Altreuter, whose current address is the Kettle Morraine Correctional Institution in Plymouth.
Killed in the incident was Jonathan Buehl. Buehl had been the passenger in Altreuter's truck in the single-vehicle crash.
Altreuter was convicted on the two charges in May of 2019 and was originally sentenced in July of that year, but sought a modification of sentence and was re-sentenced Monday. Little changed with Monday's re-sentencing.
After Altreuter entered pleas of no contest to the two counts, several other traffic-related offenses related to the crash were read into the court record and dismissed.
The sentencing Monday was presided over by Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Gruber. The two offenses for which Altreuter was convicted and sentenced had carried a combined maximum of 40 years and six months in jail and $101,100 in fines.
On the count of vehicular homicide, Altreuter was ordered to serve 15 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System, with an initial term of confinement of nine years and the maximum time to serve on extended supervision of six years. He was ordered to serve six months in prison, concurrently, on the second charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a second offense. His fines totaled $1,500.
Altreuter's conditions of extended supervision include that he undergo alcohol and other drug assessment, treatment and follow through; attempt to obtain/maintain full-time or part-time employment and/or education; be subject to drug and alcohol testing and have no possession or ingestion of alcohol.
He was ordered to have no presence in bars, taverns or liquor stores; have no contact with the victim's family unless the state agent and the victim's family consent to it; not drive a motor vehicle for five years, and after that five year period, Altreuter may drive a motor vehicle provided that he is in compliance with the law.
He must comply with DNA sample provision and he is subject to having an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for five years.
Altreuter's driver's license will also be revoked for 18 months and he must undergo AODA assessment, as well as have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for another 18-month period on the second charge. He will have six demerit points assessed to his driving record.
Altreuter has 1,015 days behind bars as credit for time already served.
According to the criminal complaint in the matter, on Sept. 15, 2018, at approximately 1:23 a.m., Sgt. Ole Olson of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Fremont and Findley Road in the Town of Cold Spring, just southeast of Fort Atkinson, to investigate a report of a single-vehicle crash.
When the deputy arrived, he saw a tree down in the middle of the road, a pickup truck topper on the edge of the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in an adjacent cornfield. Also on scene were three citizens, one of whom had called 911.
"Sgt. Olson approached the truck in the cornfield and saw a male subject standing outside the driver’s side door of the truck,” the complaint stated “(He) also saw another male subject in the front passenger seat of the truck. This subject’s breathing appeared to be very labored and the subject was non-responsive."
Olson identified the man standing by the driver’s door as Trevor Altreuter and noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from him.
"Sgt. Olson asked the defendant what happened and the defendant said, 'I don’t know,'" the complaint stated. "Sgt. Olson asked the defendant if he was driving and the defendant said, 'I don’t know.' The defendant continued to respond with the phrase 'I don’t know' to other questions posed by Sgt. Olson including who the passenger was. The defendant appeared to be increasingly agitated, so Sgt. Olson placed him in handcuffs and had had him sit in Deputy Heather Stephens’ squad vehicle."
At that point, Stephens approached the pickup truck and saw that the passenger's side door had been almost entirely ripped off of the vehicle. She was unable to find a pulse on the passenger, Buehl, who was bleeding profusely and slumped over in the passenger seat. Buehl was pronounced dead at 3:03 a.m. by Deputy Jefferson County Medical Examiner Larry Warwick.
An autopsy on Buehl determined he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries to the head and body.
Altreuter was transported to the Fort Atkinson for medical clearance.
"Beginning at the scene and continuing during transport to the hospital and while at the hospital, (Altreuter) was uncooperative and combative with law enforcement,” the complaint stated. "The defendant refused to perform field sobriety tests, or a preliminary breath test. After being read the Informing the Accused document, the defendant refused to provide a sample of his blood for analysis. Deputy Stephens obtained a telephonic search warrant and the defendant’s blood was drawn at approximately 3 a.m."
In an interview with Detective Ryan McIntyre later the day of the crash, Altreuter was again asked to explain what happened.
"Trevor explained that he had known Jonathon for a few months and that Jonathon had previously dated his sister,” the complaint stated. "Trevor said he ran into Jonathon at Tobacco Land in Fort Atkinson on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. He said they talked and Jonathon appeared to have already been drinking. Trevor said they decided to go to bars in Whitewater. Trevor said the vehicle he was driving was a 2002 green Ford F150, four-door truck that was registered to Trevor’s brother. Trevor said it was just he and Jonathon that went to the bars and no one else rode with them."
Altreuter told McIntyre the first stop was around 7 p.m. to a bar called The Station in Whitewater. He said they stayed there for approximately 45 minutes. Altreuter said they had two beers while he was there and Jonathon had two shots and a beer. They then went to a bar called Pumpers. Altreuter drank beer and a mixed drink there. Altreuter said he didn’t know how much alcohol he had to drink. He said he didn’t recall what time he got there and didn’t know what time he left.
Altreuter said that, after leaving Pumpers, he did not stop anywhere else before the crash.
"Trevor said he 'blacked out' and didn’t remember the drive after leaving Pumpers,” McIntyre said in the complaint. "Trevor said the next thing he remembers was getting sprayed with what he believed was Jonathon’s blood. Trevor said Jonathon was seated in the front passenger seat and did not respond to him. Trevor said he was in the driver’s seat. Trevor said he was wearing his seatbelt and that it locked up and he had to remove it to get out of the vehicle. Trevor did not know if Jonathon was wearing a seatbelt. … I asked Trevor how he felt when he left Pumpers before the crash. Trevor said he was ‘gone.' I asked him what he meant by that and he said he blacked out and couldn’t remember. I asked if he felt drunk. Trevor said he was 'super drunk, blacked out.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.