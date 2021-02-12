FOX LAKE — A Watertown man was identified as a driver in a fatal crash involving two semi-trucks in the Town of Fox Lake Monday morning.
Wayne Hildebrandt, 73, of Watertown was driving a Peterbilt truck that jackknifed in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 33 near County Highway A around 10 a.m.
Hildebrandt suffered life threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Flight for Life helicopter to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Authorities reported Hildebrandt’s trailer crossed the centerline and struck a westbound Mack truck driven by Perry Hoitink, 60, of Oostburg.
Hoitink was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.
The crash, which closed State Highway 33 for six hours, remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County medical examiner.
