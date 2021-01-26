JEFFERSON — As part of its budget planning process for the 2021-22 school year, the Jefferson school board reviewed a list of maintenance/capital projects slated for that year and beyond.
The district has a five-year maintenance plan in place, but items often move up or down the list depending on how well individual systems and facilities are holding up and whether any other high-priority issues come up that need immediate attention.
Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted that the district recently had a facilities feasibility study done, and when the consultants compiled their list of facility priorities for the next few years, it matched up really closely with the priorities that buildings and grounds Director Tim Graffin, the school principals and staff members had already identified.
The preliminary capital projects budget for the 2022-23 school year calls for the district to spend roughly $662,242 on some 20 projects that have been scheduled for the coming school year.
Topping the list for 2022-23 is a $45,000 project at the high school which involves refinishing two gym floors.
Next on the list are scheduled water heater replacements at Sullivan Elementary School, East Elementary School, West Elementary School, and Jefferson Middle School, each at a cost of roughly $10,000.
A sump pump replacement at West is projected to cost $1,500.
The middle school is scheduled to have some of its computer lab carpeting replaced at a cost of $19,964.
The high school is slated to have its water softener and exchange media replaced at a cost of $7,500.
Sullivan Elementary School’s rooftop air handling units No. 3 and No. 4 are scheduled for replacement, at a combined cost of $25,000.
West’s library air handling unit is also set for replacement at the cost of $45,000.
At the middle school, exhaust fan housings are slated to be replaced at a cost of $4,000.
Plans call for the high school to see its auditorium heating/cooling unit controls upgraded and the system upsized, at a cost of $75,000.
Two districtwide projects involve replacing a maintenance truck — including the plow package and lift gate — at a cost of $35,000, and general floor maintenance at a cost of $10,000.
East Elementary School’s coal chute is slated to be sealed at a cost of $3,891.
Another districtwide project involves parking lot resurfacing at a total cost of $51,900.
The high school’s 1968 addition is slated for tuckpointing and re-caulking, at a cost of $87,693.
At the middle school, the cafeteria pit is slated to be infilled and the railings removed, at a cost of $35,650.
The high school’s tennis courts are slated for resurfacing at a cost of $53,044.
Another districtwide project is the purchase of a 4X4 UTV (utility terrain vehicle) with a salter for snow removal, at a cost of $36,000.
The final project on the 2022-23 list is located at East Elementary School, where the Fischer Field backstop fence is slated for replacement, at a cost of $20,000.
Projects listed for the 2023-24 school year at this point include the following:
All of the high school’s lighting controls are slated to be localized at a cost of $380,411.
West Elementary’s exterior storm line, which backs up into the building, is scheduled for reconfiguring, at a cost of $6,000.
Districtwide projects slated for the 23-24 school year include the replacement of a van at a cost of $25,000 and general floor maintenance at a cost of 10,000.
The middle school’s Rooftop Unit No. 2, which controls the heating and cooling for the band and chorus area, is slated to be replaced at a cost of $125,000.
At Sullivan, electrical panels throughout the building are set to be replaced at a cost of $41,653 and the school’s fire alarm system is set to be replaced at a cost of $54,330.
Meanwhile, Sullivan’s Variable Air Volume (VAV) boxes (controlling the heating and cooling downstream from the rooftop units) are set to be rebalanced and calibrated at a cost of $18,110, while West’s VAV boxes are slated to be retro-commissioned at roughly the same time, at a cost of $11,893.
These higher-priority projects together total $672,397, although the farther you get out from a projected project, the more these costs could change.
Another project that is tentatively listed for that year is an estimated $200,000 solar water project for the high school pool, but that would require a return-on-investment study to make sure the district could see significant long-term savings from this investment.
Slated at this point for the 2024-25 school year are the following projects, totaling $882,451:
The middle school’s chiller is slated to be replaced at a projected cost of $150,000.
Sullivan is set to see its air handler and chiller replaced at a cost of $175,000, plus its condensing unit replaced at a cost of $15,000.
The middle school’s windows, throughout the building, are slated to be replaced at a cost of $246,000.
At West, the priorities list calls for replacing a main breaker at a cost of $10,000; replacing existing electrical breaker panels at a cost of $45,500; and potentially installing solar panels at a cost of $188,000.
Finally, the 2012 addition of Jefferson High School will be scheduled for recaulking at a cost of $52,951.
Listed for the 2025-26 school year are some $2,649,366 in projects, some of which would be dependent on the scheduling and passage of a referendum.
Potential projects that are currently being looked at for inclusion in this future referendum include fire sprinkler installation throughout Sullivan Elementary School at a cost of $457,216; fire sprinkler installation throughout West Elementary School at a cost of $600,504; the replacement of the fire alarm system at the middle school at a cost of $138,135; and the installation of fire sprinklers throughout the middle school at a cost of $1,162,176.
Other projects slated for the 2025-26 school year follow:
At West, the plan calls for addressing water infiltration issues by adding exterior drain tile, at a cost of $94,945; replacing older cabinetry and counters in classrooms at a cost of $136,890; and re-pitching exterior landscaping to address drainage issues at a cost of $25,920, as well as reconfiguring the server room to add cooling capacity at a cost of $3,500.
The middle school is also scheduled for a landscaping project in that year, which would involve repitching exterior landscaping to improve drainage, at a cost of $30,080.
