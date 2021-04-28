JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school district will be forming an ad-hoc facilities advisory committee in the near future to evaluate the status of its current facilities and to look toward the district’s facility needs into the future.
The ad hoc committee would serve as a subcommittee of the school board, representing a diverse cross-section of the community and many areas of expertise, including finance, construction and education.
A school board member or members could serve on the ad hoc committee, but it is not required.
“We are intentionally trying to create a diverse committee filled with independent thinkers from all demographics of our community,” said Mark Rollefson, Jefferson school superintendent. “We want people to ask questions and dig into the information to identify the best solutions for the district.”
The district is looking to invite key community members to join this ad hoc committee in the next few weeks, with a membership of some 30 to 40 individuals anticipated.
“We are committed to working collaboratively with our community to ensure whatever recommendations made are truly representative of the interests of all stakeholders of the School District of Jefferson,” Rollefson said.
As the outgoing Jefferson superintendent, Rollefson will be contributing his long experience with the district and deep institutional knowledge on the front end of the process, while the incoming superintendent, Charles Urness, will lend his vision and insight once he steps into his new role in July.
The ad hoc committee will review the recently completed facilities study and will assess all other pertinent information such as, but not limited to, enrollment trends, open enrollment, safety and security requirements, status of the budget, and financing sources.
After some eight meetings, the ad hoc committee is charged with bringing a recommendation to the school board.
Any options the ad hoc committee recommends should reflect the district’s mission, vision, beliefs, and core strategies; should take into account the flexible spaces needed to facilitate 21st Century learning; should accommodate evolving technology; and should promote collaboration.
In short, a modern school should not look like the schools designed 40, 50 or 60 years ago but should fit the needs of the district into the future.
The ad hoc committee is also tasked with considering safety and security needs at the district’s buildings.
The committee may choose to recommend new construction, renovations, repurposed spaces, and/or upgrades to both facilities and grounds to support learning.
District planners have asked that the committee consider that the school spaces be used by students, staff, parents, and the community as a whole.
The committee needs to consider the price tag of any option they recommend, assuring that it would be cost-effective for taxpayers, that it be energy efficient, and that it be adaptable for future use.
While the recruitment process for the committee is already rolling, the district is looking at an action timeline that starts in the fall, with ad hoc committee meetings starting in October and running through August 2022.
These meetings, as with school board deliberations, will be publicly noticed and any community member may choose to listen in.
“We want to be as transparent as possible with this process to make sure we represent the interests of all stakeholders,” Rollefson said.
As the committee starts looking at individual options, the community as a whole would be asked to weigh in on those options via a survey. If the survey shows that there is strong support for a certain option but not another, the one that has the community backing will be the one to go to the board.
Any recommendation from the ad hoc committee would be advisory. The school board would have the final say on any facilities decision.
