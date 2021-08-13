Friday11 a.m.-11 p.m. — A Taste of Watertown
11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. — Face Painting/Body Art
11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. — Grimm Brothers — Food Court Stage
12 p.m.-11 p.m. — Rainbow Valley Rides
12 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rides Special ($25)
4:30 p.m. — Big Spoon
6:30 p.m. — Bad Boy Reunion Show
8:40 p.m. — The Rush Tribute Project
10:15 p.m. — Fireworks
Saturday8 a.m. — Kids Fun Run
8:30 a.m. — 5K Run
9 a.m. — Tennis Tournament
9 a.m.-11 a.m. — Carp Classic
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Craft Fair
9:30 a.m. — Raft Race
10 a.m. — Bean Bag Tournament
11 a.m.-11 p.m. — A Taste of Watertown
12 p.m.—11 p.m. — Rainbow Valley Rides
12 p.m.—5 p.m. — Rides Special ($25)
12:30 p.m. — Horseshoe Tournament
1 p.m. — Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns
3:45 p.m. — Petty Union
6:15 p.m. — Dan Lepien Band
8:40 p.m. — Shenandoah
10:15 p.m. — Fireworks (rain date)
Sunday
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Car Show
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Craft Fair
11 a.m.-7 p.m. — A Taste of Watertown
12 p.m.-7 p.m. — Rainbow Valley Rides
12 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rides Special ($25)
12 p.m. — Rosie and The Rivets
2 p.m. — Chainsaw Art Auction
2:15 p.m. — Big Al & The HiFis
4:30 p.m. — Almighty Vinyl
6:30 p.m. — Raffle Ticket Sales End
6:45 p.m. — Raffle Drawing
7 p.m. — Festival Closes
