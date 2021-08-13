Friday11 a.m.-11 p.m. — A Taste of Watertown

11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. — Face Painting/Body Art

11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. — Grimm Brothers — Food Court Stage

12 p.m.-11 p.m. — Rainbow Valley Rides

12 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rides Special ($25)

4:30 p.m. — Big Spoon

6:30 p.m. — Bad Boy Reunion Show

8:40 p.m. — The Rush Tribute Project

10:15 p.m. — Fireworks

Saturday8 a.m. — Kids Fun Run

8:30 a.m. — 5K Run

9 a.m. — Tennis Tournament

9 a.m.-11 a.m. — Carp Classic

9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Craft Fair

9:30 a.m. — Raft Race

10 a.m. — Bean Bag Tournament

11 a.m.-11 p.m. — A Taste of Watertown

12 p.m.—11 p.m. — Rainbow Valley Rides

12 p.m.—5 p.m. — Rides Special ($25)

12:30 p.m. — Horseshoe Tournament

1 p.m. — Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns

3:45 p.m. — Petty Union

6:15 p.m. — Dan Lepien Band

8:40 p.m. — Shenandoah

10:15 p.m. — Fireworks (rain date)

Sunday

9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Car Show

9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Craft Fair

11 a.m.-7 p.m. — A Taste of Watertown

12 p.m.-7 p.m. — Rainbow Valley Rides

12 p.m.-5 p.m. — Rides Special ($25)

12 p.m. — Rosie and The Rivets

2 p.m. — Chainsaw Art Auction

2:15 p.m. — Big Al & The HiFis

4:30 p.m. — Almighty Vinyl

6:30 p.m. — Raffle Ticket Sales End

6:45 p.m. — Raffle Drawing

7 p.m. — Festival Closes

