MADISON — The first step toward recognizing the work of Wisconsin’s utility workers with a new “Keeping the Lights On” license plate is underway.
An application to sponsor an Authorized Special Group license plate was submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles. The application for the “Keeping the Lights On” license plate is available for review and comment at wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview until July 2.
All objections will be passed to the legislative transportation committees for final decision on the plate’s status.
The individuals sponsoring the new license plate followed DMV’s authorized special group license plate process and paid the development fee of $15,500 and gathered the signatures of 500 Wisconsin residents who intend to purchase the special plate.
If the new license plate is authorized, the group must maintain 500 valid special plate registrations after three years, or DMV will discontinue issuing the plates.
A complete list of special plates currently offered is available at wisconsindmv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.