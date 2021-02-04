JUNEAU — A Hartford man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges he supplied the drugs that led to an overdose death in Ashippun.
Mitchell McDonald, 29, is facing one felony count of first-degree reckless homicide. If convicted, he faces no more than 40 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County deputies were called to a property in the Town of Ashippun in April 2019 for a report of an overdose in which the victim was a 28-year-old woman.
While searching the residence, deputies found a white powdery substance under a book, as well as two hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia. A family member of the victim allegedly told investigators that McDonald gave the 28-year-old woman heroin.
When questioned by investigators, McDonald said, “Yea, I screwed up, but I did dope with some girl that killed her resting on my shoulders,” the complaint states. It’s unclear what McDonald meant by that statement to authorities.
A signature bond was set at $10,000 Tuesday with the conditions McDonald shall not use or possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia or be in the presence of anyone who does. McDonald has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 11 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.