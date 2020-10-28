When the Watertown Unified School District asked the community for referendum support in November of 2018, it promised no increase in the tax rate for the five years of the operational referendum.
The district kept that promise again this year, despite COVID-19 complications, and on Monday evening approved a flat tax rate of $8.98 per $1,000 of equalized valuation for the fourth consecutive year.
"The WUSD has committed to a five-year budget plan, and the board and administration strategically review all the key budget factors impacting that plan throughout the budget planning process and throughout the year," WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said. "This year, as a result of the board’s strategic budget plan, the WUSD has committed to health-insurance provider changes at the anticipated savings of $4.6 million over the next 4 years."
According to Schug, despite committing to long-term fiscal planning and anticipated savings, declining enrollments continue to impact the WUSD, and this year the district saw greater-than-anticipated declines in enrollments in the face-to-face environment.
"However, the growth strategy put in place for the district began to show success with increased enrollments in the WUSD virtual charter school, eCampus," she said. "The WUSD is committed to continuing its efforts to market the unique learning opportunities in the WUSD to recruit new students and families to our community schools."
Schug the district has also been challenged this year with increased costs, due to COVID-19. She said these costs have included increased technology needs, additional nursing/health assistant support, personal protective equipment, and reduced revenues from student fees and facility use.
"The board, however, has continued to maintain the flat tax rate of $8.98 as promised in the last referendum," Schug said. "With this budget, the board approved the tax levy of $20,702,182 for the WUSD. At a per-student rate, total expenses for the WUSD have consistently been approximately $1,000 less per student than the state average over the past 10 years."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.