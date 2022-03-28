Former mayor and alderperson Fred Smith is squaring off against incumbent alderperson Cassandra Wagner for the District 6 seat on the Watertown Common Council. The two candidates point to their varied backgrounds as to why each is the best choice. Smith and Wagner will face each other April 5.
The Daily Times asked each candidate to fill out a brief questionnaire and include a 100-statement of candidacy.
Fred Smith
Smith of 903 Edgewater Court in Watertown has resided in the area for 36 years. He is married to Diane for 48 years. The couple have four children.
Smith earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1973 and juris doctorate from University of Maine Law School in 1980.
Smith served as mayor of Watertown for three terms beginning in 1992 to 2001. He served on the Watertown Common Council for seven terms.
Smith is a retired pastor at Watertown Community Church for 17 years. He currently works part-time at Water Recycling Corp. as a consultant and Grace Hill Fellowship as a part-time pastor.
Smith served 11 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a member of American Legion Post 189.
In his statement of candidacy, Smith said, “It would be a great honor to serve on city council. These are challenging times, and they are not going to get easier anytime soon. I am a fiscal conservative who believes that conservative principles and an unswerving commitment to the taxpayer are always our wisest path.
“Before I vote to spend your hard earned dollars, I will always ask myself, “Is it necessary and, if so, is it the most efficient approach?” Recognizing reasonable limits is the key to our brightest future,” Smith said. “If elected, I promise to work hard, listen respectfully and always remember that I work for you.”
Cassandra Wagner
Wagner of 1517 Country Club Lane is a lifelong resident of Watertown. She is married to Ryan.
She has earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Wagner has served one term as the District 6 alderperson in the City of Watertown. She is also a member of the City of Watertown Finance Committee.
She is employed as a human resource manager at Avalon-Sigma Castings — Sigma Engineered Solutions.
Wagner is a Watertown Chamber of Commerce vice chairperson. She is also a United Way of Dodge County board president. She is also a member of American Association of University Women, Watertown Tourism and Watertown Family Center.
In her statement of candidacy, she said, “I’m running for re-election in the Sixth District because I believe we need to look ahead to the future instead of the past. We must expand our tax base with economic development to help keep property taxes lower for homeowners. Watertown is gaining traction with a large majority of the buildings in our downtown turning ownership, programs being utilized to revitalize our community and development starting to attract bigger investment. Watertown is a great place to live and new employers are attracted to our way of life and work ethic. The failed leadership of the past is not the answer and would put Watertown at a disadvantage. I look forward to being a part of a vision that includes growth and opportunity with your support on Tuesday, April 5.”
